Japan U-19s vs Canada U-19s Match Preview: Predicted 11, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

Can Japan U-19s record their first win of the tournament?

The second Plate Playoff Semifinal match of ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 will feature a clash between Japan U-19s and Canada U-19s. The Japanese team is making its debut in the tournament and so far, they have been crushed by all their opponents. The Asian side lost its matches against New Zealand U-19s, India U-19s, Sri Lanka U-19s and England U-19s by heavy margins.

On the other side, Canada U-19s too have struggled to get going in this tourney. They are yet to register their maiden win of the season but Ashtan Deosammy's men will have the golden opportunity of winning their first game against the lowly Japan U-19s.

Akhil Kumar has impressed the cricket fans with his good performances for the Canadian team and he will be the player to look out for in this contest. Even top-order batsman Mihir Patel has batted well for Canada U-19s.

Japanese skipper Marcus Thurgate would not be impressed with his team's performances and he will hope that the likes of Shu Noguchi and Kento Ota-Dobell step up and deliver in the match against Canada U-19s.

Match Details

Date: January 30, 2020 (Thursday)

Time: 1:30 PM (IST)

Venue: North-West University Ground No.2, Potchefstroom

Weather Forecast

The temperature will loom in the low-30s during the course of the match. There are chances of rain on 30th January hence, the teams will look to bowl first. The weather would support the faster bowlers in Potchefstroom.

Pitch Report

The teams batting second have enjoyed more success at the North-West University Ground No.2. It is tough for the teams batting first to put a solid total on the board but given that Japan U-19s have not bowled well in this tourney, Canada U-19s would not mind batting first as well. Having played a match at this venue earlier in the tournament, the Canadians would have perfect knowledge about the wicket.

Probable XI

Japan U-19s

Japan U-19s have named their best playing XI in all the matches thus far yet they have fallen short of expectations. The team management does not have good options on the bench hence, the chances that Japan U-19s alter their match squad are very low. Marcus Thurgate and Kento Ota-Dobell will be the key to success for Japan U-19s.

Predicted XI: Neel Date, Shu Noguchi, Debashish Sahoo, Marcus Thurgate (C), Kazumasa Takahashi, Kento Dobell, Max Clements, Tushar Chaturvedi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Masato Morita, Leon Mehlig.

Canada U-19s

The Canadian bowlers will decide the result of this match. In case they allow Japan U-19s to play their 'A' game then Marcus Thurgate and co. could upset them however, looking at the performances of Akhil Kumar and Rishiv Ragav Joshi, the probability that Japan cross even the 100-run landmark is low. Also, Raqib Shamsudeen can prove to be a match-winner with the ball for Canada U-19s.

Predicted XI: Randhir Sandhu, Mihir Patel, Eshan Sensarma, Akhil Kumar, Benjamin Calitz, Udaybir Walia, Ashtan Deosammy (C), Harmanjeet Bedi, Raqib Shamsudeen, Muhammad Kamal, Rishiv Ragav Joshi.

Prediction

Canada U-19s will start as the outright favorites to win this match for the sole reason that they have performed better than Japan U-19s in this tournament. Their bowlers are in form and their players have the experience of playing on this ground.

Japan U-19s may fare better than their previous outings however, the fans should expect this fixture to produce a lopsided result in favor of the North American nation.