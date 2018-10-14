Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Shannon Gabriel shine in a one-sided Test series campaign

Jason Holder

The Test series between India and West Indies was over today, with India wrapping up the series with a comfortable 2-0 scoreline, but what was admirable was the grit and tenacity shown by the captain Jason Holder in an otherwise disappointing series. He and Gabriel were relentless in their accuracy on the 3rd day morning and made sure India folded up for 367, with a paltry 56 run lead. He was handy with the bat too in the first innings notching up a half century.

Jason extracted disconcerting bounce and movement with his 6 foot 6 inches height, which was hard for the Indian middle/lower order to handle. India were expecting a lead of 125-150 with Ajinkya and Pant unbeaten, going strong, on 75 and 85 respectively, but both of them were removed in quick succession.

If not for a gritty 28 run partnership for the last wicket between Ashwin and Shardul, the lead would have been even lesser. Shannon Gabriel was very impressed with his pace, line, length and finished with 3 wickets himself. The pitch was conducive for the pacers and one wonders the impact, Kemar Roach, if selected, would have had on this track. A decision which Windies might regret now, that the game is over.

Roston Chase had a good series too, notching up his first century away from home, and looked most accomplished of all the batsmen, along with Jason Holder.

However the Windies batting faltered once again in the second innings and they were bundled out for 127, leaving India, a paltry 72 to chase in the final hour, which they did with ease to romp home with a 10 wicket win, under 3 days. Umesh finished with a 10 wicket haul and got the Man of the Match award. Young Prithvi hit the winning runs, was adjudged Man of the series.

West Indies need to sort their batting, in order to be more competitive in Test cricket. The pitch was not unplayable by any means as India showed. Maybe the inclusion of Darren Bravo and a few other regulars who are available might address the problem to an extent. Time to wait and watch!