×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Shannon Gabriel shine in a one-sided Test series campaign

Shankar Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
44   //    14 Oct 2018, 19:33 IST


Jason Holder
Jason Holder

The Test series between India and West Indies was over today, with India wrapping up the series with a comfortable 2-0 scoreline, but what was admirable was the grit and tenacity shown by the captain Jason Holder in an otherwise disappointing series. He and Gabriel were relentless in their accuracy on the 3rd day morning and made sure India folded up for 367, with a paltry 56 run lead. He was handy with the bat too in the first innings notching up a half century.

Jason extracted disconcerting bounce and movement with his 6 foot 6 inches height, which was hard for the Indian middle/lower order to handle. India were expecting a lead of 125-150 with Ajinkya and Pant unbeaten, going strong, on 75 and 85 respectively, but both of them were removed in quick succession.

If not for a gritty 28 run partnership for the last wicket between Ashwin and Shardul, the lead would have been even lesser. Shannon Gabriel was very impressed with his pace, line, length and finished with 3 wickets himself. The pitch was conducive for the pacers and one wonders the impact, Kemar Roach, if selected, would have had on this track. A decision which Windies might regret now, that the game is over.

Roston Chase had a good series too, notching up his first century away from home, and looked most accomplished of all the batsmen, along with Jason Holder.

However the Windies batting faltered once again in the second innings and they were bundled out for 127, leaving India, a paltry 72 to chase in the final hour, which they did with ease to romp home with a 10 wicket win, under 3 days. Umesh finished with a 10 wicket haul and got the Man of the Match award. Young Prithvi hit the winning runs, was adjudged Man of the series.

West Indies need to sort their batting, in order to be more competitive in Test cricket. The pitch was not unplayable by any means as India showed. Maybe the inclusion of Darren Bravo and a few other regulars who are available might address the problem to an extent. Time to wait and watch!

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Jason Holder Roston Chase
Shankar Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
Shankar Anand is a Sports enthusiast- (eats, sleeps, drinks cricket over the last 25 years).
India vs West Indies: Roston Chase - A constant thorn in...
RELATED STORY
Why Roston Chase should be batting at number four for...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Career best bowling figures for Umesh Yadav
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 1st Test : Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, second Test: Player ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 things to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2nd Test : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Kuldeep Yadav completes 100 International wickets
RELATED STORY
We have plans in place for Shaw: Chase
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, second Test: 5 things we learnt...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us