Jasprit Bumrah: 2023 review in numbers

Jasprit Bumrah is arguably the world's best all-format bowler right now. Few bowlers can even come close to the Indian spearhead, who has consistently produced the goods over a variety of situations and conditions.

2023 was a year that saw Bumrah make a long-awaited comeback from injury. He never seemed to have spent a spell on the sidelines and was at his threatening best right from the start. The 30-year-old was deadly in the 2023 World Cup and hasn't dealt with any fitness issues since his comeback.

From a statistical perspective, how did Bumrah fare in the recently concluded calendar year? He played 20 matches for India across formats, unfortunately missing a good chunk of his international assignments apart from the Indian Premier League. In those matches, though, the fast bowler's class shone through.

Here is a review of Jasprit Bumrah's 2023, in numbers.

Jasprit Bumrah in ODIs in 2023

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates: India v Australia: Final - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Matches: 17, Wins: 14, Losses: 2, Wickets: 28, Average: 20.29, Economy Rate: 4.41

The majority of cricket Jasprit Bumrah played in 2023 was in the ODI format. He played 17 matches, coming to terms with the 50-over format in the Asia Cup before going on to represent India in the all-important World Cup. In between the two tournaments, the speedster played a solitary ODI against Australia.

Bumrah picked up 28 wickets at an average of 20.29 and an economy rate of 4.41 in 2023. Twenty of those came in the World Cup, where he averaged 18.65 and had a stupendous economy rate of 4.06. Even though opposition batters decided to play him out, the leader of the Indian pace attack was in incredible form.

Unfortunately, while India hammered Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup, they came up short in the World Cup. Bumrah ended what was a special tournament without a winner's medal to his name.

Bumrah's career ODI bowling average decreased from 24.31 to 23.55 in 2023, and his economy rate dropped to 4.60 from 4.64.

Jasprit Bumrah in Tests in 2023

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with his teammates: South Africa v India - 1st Test

Matches: 1, Wins: 0, Losses: 1, Wickets: 4, Average: 17.25, Economy Rate: 2.59

Bumrah played just one Test in 2023, which was the last encounter against South Africa. India endured a proper hammering, going down by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion.

However, Bumrah was at his lethal best on his return to red-ball cricket. Leading the Indian pace attack, as always, he picked up four wickets in his only innings, bowling more than 25 overs without any problems.

Bumrah's career Test bowling average decreased from 21.99 to 21.85 in 2023.

Jasprit Bumrah in T20Is in 2023

Jasprit Bumrah made his injury comeback in the T20I format

Matches: 2, Wins: 2, Losses: 0, Wickets: 4, Average: 9.75, Economy Rate: 4.88

Bumrah made his international return in the T20I series against Ireland, even leading the Men in Blue in that assignment. He played two matches and seemed to be in good rhythm.

Bumrah's career T20I bowling average decreased from 20.00 to 19.66 in 2023, and his economy rate dropped to 6.56 from 6.61.

