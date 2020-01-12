Jasprit Bumrah breaks Virat Kohli's streak to win Polly Umrigar Award

Bumrah took 18 wickets from nine matches in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019

India’s most precious fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been named the recipient of the Polly Umrigar Award, while Poonam Yadav has been named the best female international cricketer.

Bumrah was in sensational form in Test cricket over in the year gone by, picking up 21 wickets from four games in Australia, and following that up with 13 wickets in two Tests in the Caribbean, including a hat-trick.

His limited-overs outings were also impressive, in which he took 18 wickets from nine matches in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 at an economy rate of 4.41.

Since 2015, it is Indian captain Virat Kohli has been winning the Polly Umrigar Award each year, and Bumrah has finally broken that spree.

As for Poonam Yadav, the spin bowler picked up 14 wickets from eight ODIs last year, while also picking 20 wickets from 15 T20Is at an average of under 19.

Among other winners, K Srikkanth and Anjum Chopra have won the lifetime achievement honours in the men's and women's categories respectively.

Cheteshwar Pujara has won the Dilip Sardesai Award for being the highest run-getter in Test cricket in 2018-19, while Mayank Agarwal has won best international debut of the year award.

All of these awards are presented by the BCCI on every New Year.