Jasprit Bumrah can face lumbar injuries, predict experts

India's pace bowling spearhead and one of the emerging bowling talents of world cricket, Jaspirt Bumrah may suffer injuries to his "lumbar vertebrae", experts predicted on Monday.

Dr. Simon Feros, a lecturer in functional anatomy/strength and conditioning sciences and renowned physiotherapist, John Gloster after studying the Gujarat-born cricketer's action sorted out multiple things about him bowling with an unconventional action.

Bumrah has been the bowling powerhouse for Indian cricket team during recent times. Most of the team's success in the seam bowling department has come largely because of Bumrah's consistency with the ball in all the three formats.

Although, his unorthodox action might get him in trouble as the pacer leans his body quite freakishly while delivering the ball.

A part of one of the best sport science schools in the world, Deakin University's School of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences, Feros and physiotherapist, Gloster have expressed concern over the bowler's action after studying it. Feros told CricketNext:

Bumrah tends to release the ball outside the line of the front foot. This means he can 'push' at the ball, usually resulting in an excellent in-swing delivery to a right-hand batter. However, if he exceeds 45 degrees of trunk lateral flexion (which I think he may on some occasions), then this element of his action may pose some injury concerns to his lumbar vertebrae.

However, the duo also pointed out some positives about the world's top-ranked bowler, "Bumrah has developed muscle control, stability and power to support this action to date.

"Given his current effectiveness in world cricket, I feel his earlier coaches should be applauded for not trying to change his action and 'mould' him into the 'perfect action' bowler," Gloster said.

Bumrah will play a crucial role in his side's performance when India travels England for the all-important ICC Cricket World Cup in May.