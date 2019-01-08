×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah rested for ODI series against Australia and NZ tour

Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.82K   //    08 Jan 2019, 10:58 IST

Jasprit Bumrah will be getting a well-deserved rest
Jasprit Bumrah will be getting a well-deserved rest

In a bid to manage his workload after the recently-concluded four-match Test series against Australia, the Indian selectors have decided to rest fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia and the subsequent tour of New Zealand which has five ODIs and three T20Is.

Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj has been named as his replacement while Punjab fast bowler Siddarth Kaul has been drafted into the Indian T20I side for the three-match series against New Zealand.

"Keeping in mind the workload of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia," the BCCI release said.

In the Test series against Australia, Bumrah bowled 157.1 overs and picked up 21 wickets at an average of 17. He was instrumental in India winning the series.  Bumrah is India's most precious asset with the ball irrespective of the format and with the 2019 World Cup coming up, this is a good move by the team management to give him adequate rest.

India's ODI series against Australia starts on January 12 in Sydney and goes on till January 18. The tour of New Zealand will get underway with the first of the five ODIs on January 23 while the T20I series will start on February 6 and end on February 10.

India's ODI squad to face Australia and New Zealand: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.

India's T20I squad to face New Zealand: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Siraj
Vignesh Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Jasprit Bumrah - the jewel in India's crown and the future
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018/19: 5 best players of the series
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, ODI series: Preview
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who could decide...
RELATED STORY
Michael Clarke makes a bold prediction about Jasprit Bumrah
RELATED STORY
3 players who are likely to miss India's ODI squad...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Jasprit Bumrah is India's best bowler in...
RELATED STORY
Star Australian players could be rested for the ODI...
RELATED STORY
5 special deliveries by Jasprit Bumrah in Tests this year
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players that will play a key role in the series...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan
IND 622/7
AUS 300/10 & 6/0
Match Drawn
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
South Africa Women v Sri Lanka Women Twenty20 Series 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us