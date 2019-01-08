Jasprit Bumrah rested for ODI series against Australia and NZ tour

Jasprit Bumrah will be getting a well-deserved rest

In a bid to manage his workload after the recently-concluded four-match Test series against Australia, the Indian selectors have decided to rest fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia and the subsequent tour of New Zealand which has five ODIs and three T20Is.

Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj has been named as his replacement while Punjab fast bowler Siddarth Kaul has been drafted into the Indian T20I side for the three-match series against New Zealand.

"Keeping in mind the workload of the bowler, it was best felt to give him adequate rest ahead of the home series against Australia," the BCCI release said.

In the Test series against Australia, Bumrah bowled 157.1 overs and picked up 21 wickets at an average of 17. He was instrumental in India winning the series. Bumrah is India's most precious asset with the ball irrespective of the format and with the 2019 World Cup coming up, this is a good move by the team management to give him adequate rest.

India's ODI series against Australia starts on January 12 in Sydney and goes on till January 18. The tour of New Zealand will get underway with the first of the five ODIs on January 23 while the T20I series will start on February 6 and end on February 10.

India's ODI squad to face Australia and New Zealand: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, K Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.

India's T20I squad to face New Zealand: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed.

