Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul turned the tide in India's favour

V Shashank
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
43   //    22 Aug 2018, 02:38 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Jasprit Bumrah tore apart the English lineup

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah had one ripper of a day amidst the English conditions on the fourth day's play at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. His inclusion into the unit following India's successive defeats at Edgbaston and Lord's cricket stadium was nothing short of a boon for Kohli's men.

The 24-year-old yorker specialist single-handedly decimated the English unit in their home conditions, and in the process helped India lay down the foundation of a historic victory over the hosts in the 3rd game of the 5-match series.

With figures of 85/5 with 2 maidens in his 29 overs of play, Bumrah ensured a total dominance of the visiting unit over the Englishmen in the high octane contest.

India in for a sure shot victory

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
India is all set to register a historic win over England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Chasing a mammoth total of 521 in three days of play, England went into the middle yet again relying heavily on the services of their opening pair of Keaton Jennings and Alastair Cook.

While Cook (17) and Jennings( 13) failed to establish even a minutest partnership in the middle, the pressure now came onto the shoulders of the English skipper Joe Root, who got dismissed to Bumrah's delivery and took the route back to the pavilion after scoring a paltry score of 13 in 40 deliveries.

Following Joe Root and Ollie Pope's dismissals, it was Ben Stokes who decided to anchor the innings from one end, with the destructive wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler taking onto the Indian attack from the other end.

In fact, the duo remained successful for over a session in tiring down the Indian bowlers to the optimum. It was only when Stokes (62) and Buttler (106) laid down a 150+ run partnership against the Indian spearheads, skipper Virat Kohli handed the ball back to Jasprit Bumrah to drill deep into the English innings.

The toe-crushing yorker specialist didn't fail his master and picked up the wickets of Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow in successions. Now, the pressure was nowhere to be seen on the Indian foreheads.

But, it was Hardik Pandya's dismissal of an ultra-defensive Stokes in the penultimate ball of the 86th over that finally shifted the game in India's favour, and a much-awaited overseas victory in the English conditions finally came into existence.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jos Buttler Jasprit Bumrah Leisure Reading
V Shashank
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket Fanatic
