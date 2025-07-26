Jasprit Bumrah’s top 5 most expensive figures in an innings in Test history ft. ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Jasprit Bumrah has certainly been India's greatest all-format pacer in the 21st century. With 77 wickets in 15 games, he was the second-highest wicket-taker in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle.However, there have been few occasions in Bumrah's 47-game Test career, where he has conceded too many runs, irrespective of the dismissals. As a result, India have been left behind the opposition in the majority of these games.On Saturday, the 31-year-old recorded his most expensive figures in the longest format against England at Manchester. He went on to concede over 100 runs, as the home side dominated the proceedings.On that note, let's take a look at the five worst figures by Jasprit Bumrah in the Test format.#5 5/85 vs ENG, 2018India clashed with England in the third Test fixture of the 2018 series at Nottingham. After being invited to bat first, the visitors posted a 329-run total, with skipper Virat Kohli (97) emerging as the top-scorer.Thereafter, Hardik Pandya picked up a fifer to help India restrict England to 161. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets. Kohli hit 103 as India declared on 352/7 and set up a 521-run target.England didn't get off to a good start, losing their openers in the first 12 overs. Jasprit Bumrah opened his account by dismissing Joe Root in the 25th over. However, his next scalp came in the 83rd over, when he dismissed Jos Buttler (106).Bumrah went on to finish with figures of 5/85 off 29 overs, as India won by 203 runs.#4 3/84 vs ENG, 2021Jasprit Bumrah recorded his fourth-most expensive spell during the opening Test of the home series at Chennai in 2021.Batting first, England were well on course, before losing back-to-back wickets and got reduced to 63/2. Nevertheless, Dom Sibley and Joe Root built a formidable partnership to put India under pressure.Bumrah broke their 200-run stand in the 90th over of the innings by dismissing Sibley (87). Root (218) went on to play a sensational knock to boost England to a strong 578-run total. Bumrah finished with figures of 3/84 off his 36 overs.The Virat Kohli-led side couldn't respond strongly, as England won the game by 227 runs.#3 1/88 vs NZ, 2020India locked horns with New Zealand in the first Test fixture of the 2020 series at Wellington.The Black Caps produced a brilliant effort to bundle out the Indian team for 165. Thereafter, the home side started well with the bat and looked comfortable against the Indian bowling unit.Jasprit Bumrah's first and only breakthrough came in the form of BJ Watling (14) in the 72nd over. Although, Ishant Sharma took five wickets, New Zealand posted 348. Meanwhile, Bumrah ended with figures of 1/88 off his 26 overs.Then, India were all-out for 191, and New Zealand chased down the nine-run target under two overs.#2 4/99 vs AUS, 2024Jasprit Bumrah's second-most expensive spell came against Australia at Melbourne during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.Australia's decision to bat first worked in their favor, as they got a flying start by debutant Sam Konstas (60). Bumrah's first scalp of the game came in the 45th over, when he got rid of Usman Khawaja (57).Steve Smith (140) was the best batter for Australia, as they posted 474. Although Bumrah bagged four wickets, he conceded 99 runs off 28.4 overs.In response, India did well to score 369 in the first innings, but they failed badly in the second. As a result, they lost the game by 184 runs.#1 2/112 vs ENG, 2025The Manchester Test got registered as Jasprit Bumrah's worst performance in the longest format. Notably, he was not confirmed to feature in the game to manage his workload, but the injuries to other pacers and the series equation resulted in him being part of XI.Invited to bat first, India posted a 358-run total, with Sai Sudharsan (61) being the top batter. In response, England got off to a sensational start with their top-order batters firing on all cylinders.Toiling hard and battling his back concern, Bumrah managed to pick up his first wicket in the form of Jamie Smith (9) in the 125th over. He then dismissed Liam Dawson (26) as well.Nevertheless, Joe Root (150) and Ben Stokes (141) played terrific knocks to help England post a mammoth 669-run total. Jasprit Bumrah finished the innings with figures of 2/112 off his 33 overs. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja bagged four wickets.