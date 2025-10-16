Jasprit Bumrah vs Mohammed Siraj - comparing their stats after 44 ODIs ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 series

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj will be seen in action during the upcoming limited-overs tour of Australia. The Men in Blue will play three ODIs and five T20Is. The first ODI begins on October 19.

Mohammed Siraj has been named in the ODI squad. This marks his return to the 50-over side. He last played in 2024 against Sri Lanka and has been away for a while. Siraj has been in solid form in Test cricket in recent times. He picked up 23 wickets in the England series and 10 from two matches against the West Indies.

India will expect him to replicate his form in ODIs as well. Siraj made his debut in the format in 2019 and has featured in 44 games so far. Notably, ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah is not a part of the ODI squad for the Australia series. Bumrah has been picked for the T20Is.

In his absence, Siraj would be the lead pacer in the ODI series. Ahead of the same, let us compare his stats with those of Jasprit Bumrah after 44 matches.

Comparing the stats of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah after 44 ODIs

#1 Most Wickets

Mohammed Siraj played his first ODI in 2019 against Australia. It was the second match of the series in Adelaide. He did not have a great outing and returned figures of 0/76 from ten overs.

Siraj has gone on to play a total of 44 ODIs so far. He has picked up 71 wickets from 43 innings. Against Australia, Siraj has played seven games and has bagged eight wickets.

On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah has featured in 89 ODIs to date. The ace pacer has bagged 149 wickets. In his first 44 ODIs, Bumrah had claimed 78 wickets. During this period, he played five matches against Australia and picked up seven wickets.

Player Matches Wickets Mohammed Siraj 44 71 Jasprit Bumrah 44 78

#2 Average and Strike Rate

In the 44 ODIs that he has played so far, Mohammed Siraj has had an average of 24.04 and a strike-rate of 27.8. Siraj has maintained an economy rate of 5.18. His best figures of 6/21 came in 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium against Sri Lanka.

Jasprit Bumrah has maintained an average of 23.55 in his 89 matches with an economy rate of 4.59. In his first 44 ODIs, Bumrah had an average of 21.01 and a strike-rate of 28.36. He had an economy rate of 4.45. During this period, his best figures were 5/27 against Sri Lanka in 2017 in Pallekele.

Player Average Strike Rate Economy Best Figures Mohammed Siraj 24.04 27.8 5.18 6/21 Jasprit Bumrah 21.01 28.36 4.45 5/27

#3 Performance in a winning cause

India have won 33 matches out of the 44 ODIs that Mohammed Siraj has been a part of. In these wins, he has bagged 59 wickets at an average of 20.47, a strike-rate of 25.44, and an economy rate of 4.83. His best figures of 6/21 also came in a winning cause.

As for Jasprit Bumrah, the Men in Blue won 35 matches. In these victories, he claimed 65 wickets at an average of 19.08, a strike-rate of 26.9, and an economy rate of 4.27. His best figures of 5/27 in this period came in a winning cause as well.

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy Mohammed Siraj 33 59 20.47 25.44 4.83 Jasprit Bumrah 35 65 19.08 26.9 4.27

