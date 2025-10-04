IPL team-wise list of players selected in India's squads for AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs and T20Is

India have named their ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of Australia. The Men in Blue are set to play three ODIs and five T20Is Down Under. Shubman Gill will lead the ODI side, while Suryakumar Yadav will continue as T20I captain.

The ODI series will begin on October 19, with the first match to be played in Perth. Adelaide will host the second ODI on October 23, while the final game of the series will be played on October 25 in Sydney. The first T20I will be played on October 29 in Canberra. The T20I series will conclude with the final game on November 08 in Brisbane.

Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as vice-captain of the ODI squad. Gill, who was appointed as T20I vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025, will continue his role here as well.

All the players who have been selected across both squads are part of various IPL teams. That said, here is a team-by-team breakdown of IPL players named in India's ODI and T20I squads for the Australia tour.

#1 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 1 player

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube has been included in the T20I squad. He was a part of India's Asia Cup 2025 side that won the tournament. Dube played a key role for the Men in Blue, even in the final.

In the final against Pakistan, he bowled three overs for 23 runs and played an important knock in the chase. He scored a 22-ball 33. Dube picked up five wickets in the tournament. Having performed well in the 2024 T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup 2025, the CSK star has sealed his position in the T20I set-up.

#2 SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 2 players

Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy are the two SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) players in the Indian squads. Abhishek is a part of the T20I squad, while Nitish has been named in both the ODI and T20I squads.

Abhishek has been in blistering form. The explosive opener scored 314 runs at an average of 44.85 and a strike-rate of 200 with three fifties in the Asia Cup 2025. With Hardik Pandya injured, Nitish Kumar Reddy will have the opportunity to prove his worth as an all-rounder in white-ball cricket at the international stage.

#3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 2 players

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has been picked in the T20I squad. He was a part of the Asia Cup 2025 squad as well, but did not play a single game. Jitesh will be hopeful of getting an opportunity in Australia.

Meanwhile, the ODI series will mark Virat Kohli's return to international cricket. The RCB and Team India star has been picked in the 50-overs squad. Kohli last played international cricket during the 2025 Champions Trophy. He was the second-highest run-scorer for the Men in Blue with 218 runs, including a hundred and a fifty.

#4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 2 players

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh and skipper Shreyas Iyer are the two players in the Indian squads. Arshdeep is part of both the ODI and T20I squads, while Shreyas has been named in the ODI squad. He is also the vice-captain.

Arshdeep played just two matches in the Asia Cup 2025. However, he showcased his skills with an exceptional Super Over against Sri Lanka. The left-arm quick will expect more opportunities across formats in Australia. Shreyas last played international cricket during the 2025 Champions Trophy. He was India's leading run-scorer with 243 runs.

#5 Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 3 players

Three players from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are a part of India's squads for the Australia tour. Sanju Samson retained his spot in the T20I squad. He did not have a great Asia Cup 2025 as such, but played a couple of impactful knocks.

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal are a part of the ODI squad. Jurel is currently playing the West Indies Test series and scored his maiden Test hundred as well in the first game. Jurel is yet to make his ODI debut.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal has played only one ODI, which was against England earlier this year.

#6 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 3 players

Three Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players will feature for India in Australia across formats. Varun Chakaravarthy and Rinku Singh have been picked in the T20I squad. Pacer Harshit Rana has been named in both the ODI and T20I squads.

Varun bagged seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025. He was also the highest wicket-taker for the Men in Blue with nine scalps during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Rinku Sinsh has played 34 T20Is so far but has yet to cement his spot in the side. Harshit Rana has played five ODIs and three T20Is. The Australia tour will be an important one for him.

#7 Delhi Capitals (DC) - 3 players

Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and KL Rahul are the three Delhi Capitals (DC) players in the squads. Axar and Kuldeep are part of both the ODI and T20I squads, while Rahul has been named in the ODI squad.

Axar bagged six wickets in the Asia Cup 2025. With Ravindra Jadeja not a part of the ODI squad, Axar will have a crucial role to play. Kuldeep is in terrific form with the ball. He picked up 17 wickets in the Asia Cup 2025.

KL Rahul has been in top form in Test cricket and would be eager to replicate the same in ODIs as well.

#8 Mumbai Indians (MI) - 4 players

2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Titans - Source: Getty

Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma are the Mumbai Indians (MI) players in India's squads. Suryakumar, Tilak, and Bumrah are in the T20I squad, while Rohit is a part of the ODI squad.

Tilak had a brilliant Asia Cup 2025, including his match-winning uneaten 69 in the final against Pakistan. Suryakumar had a poor tournament with the bat. He would be keen to make a comeback. Bumrah picked up seven wickets in the Asia Cup 2025.

Rohit last played international cricket during the 2025 Champions Trophy. The Australia series will also mark his return for India.

#9 Gujarat Titans (GT) - 4 players

Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna are the four Gujarat Titans (GT) players in the squads. Gill and Sundar have been named in both squads. Siraj and Krishna have been picked for the ODIs.

This will be Gill's first tour where he is both captain and vice-captain across formats. He would be expected to perform well with the bat and as a leader. Sundar will also have an important all-round role to play in both formats.

Siraj last played an ODI in 2024. He will return for India in white-ball cricket after a considerable gap. Notably, Krishna will return after a long gap as well, having last played an ODI in 2023.

(NOTE: There are no players from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) across both squads)

