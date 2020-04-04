Javed Miandad wants spot-fixers hanged [WATCH]

The former batsman went to the extent of saying players involved in match-fixing and spot-fixing didn't deserve to live.

According to him, forgiveness should be the last thing on the mind of officials dealing with such players.

Javed Miandad

One of Pakistan's cricket's favorite sons, Javed Miandad has zero sympathies for culprits who got involved in spot-fixing and match-fixing scandals while representing their nation. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Miandad demanded strict punishment for players bringing shame to the country, such as hanging them for such crimes as those actions were similar to killing someone.

Miandad's opinion came after senior players Mohammad Hafeez and Shahid Afridi weighed in on the topic of corrupt players representing Pakistan again after making a public apology. However, Miandad didn't support the idea of bringing the players back, and instead, demanded PCB to inflict tough sanctions on such perpetrators.

"Players who are involved in spot-fixing should be severely punished."

"Spot-fixers should be hanged because it is similar to killing someone and so the punishment should also be on the same lines. An example should be set so that no player even thinks about doing something like this."

He explained that corrupt practices like match-fixing go against the teachings of Islam and players found violating religion must not be taken lightly. According to him, forgiveness should be the last thing on the PCB officials' minds while dealing with such players.

"These things go against the teachings of our religion (Islam) and should be treated accordingly... PCB is not doing the right thing by forgiving them. People who bring these players back should be ashamed of themselves."

Miandad felt that players who were involved in selling their country's pride must be made to realize that those activities weren't humanitarian. He even went to the extent of saying that players practicing such things didn't deserve to live.

"I feel these players who are found guilty are not even sincere to their own families and parents or they would never do this. They are spiritually not clear. These activities are not good at all on humanitarian grounds and such people don't deserve to live."

He highlighted the frailties in the Pakistan cricketing setup wherein the players are still welcomed back into the team after breaking the trust of millions of fans by involving in serious crimes like match-fixing.

"It is so easy for players to get involved in these corrupt practices, make money and then use their influence and connections to comeback into the team... Imagine when the trust of these millions is broken should those breaking it be forgiven and allowed to play again?."