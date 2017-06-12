Javed Miandad turns 60: 5 biggest talking points from the Pakistan legend's career

Chronicling the most talked about moments from Javed Miandad's career on his birthday

One of the greatest players to emerge from Pakistan

Born on June 12, 1957, the legendary Javed Miandad remains one of the greatest cricketers to have represented Pakistan. His father was employed at the Karachi Cricket Association, as a result of which Miandad interacted with few of the finest Pakistan players at the time.

The book ‘The Unquiet Ones: A History of Pakistan Cricket’ notes that Miandad was so passionate about cricket that he agreed to be a fielder in matches played by senior players at the Muslim Gymkhana. In return, he would be paid Rs 50. That passion was what made him scale heights, and become one of the biggest names in Pakistan cricket.

On the stalwart’s 60th birthday, here’s a flashback of the 5 most talked about episodes from his illustrious cricket career – feats, disappointments and controversies.

#5 Youngest to score a double century in Test cricket

Miandad made his Test debut in 1976 at home against New Zealand at the age of 19. On his debut, he hit 163 and 25 not out respectively. However, it was in his third Test when he created history. The batsman hit 206 in the first innings to become Test cricket’s youngest double centurion when he was all of only 19 years and 140 days old.

He went past George Headley, who had scored a double century in Tests at the age of 20. That record still stands till date as nobody younger than 19 years of age has been able to score a double ton in the longest format of the game.