"Wish I could be there doing such things" - Jaydev Unadkat explains why watching great Test bowling spells is difficult for him 

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has stated that watching excellent spells of fast bowling in Test cricket is tough for him as he wishes to perform similar feats for India. The 30-year-old said that, at the end of the day, it’s those glory moments that one plays for.

Unadkat was the leading wicket-taker in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy, picking up 67 scalps in 10 matches for Saurashtra. He has also tasted some success in the IPL. However, the pacer last played for India in 2018. Overall, he has only featured in one Test, seven ODIs and 10 T20Is for the country.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Unadkat stated that while he enjoys watching brilliant spells by pacers in Test cricket, it also leaves him with mixed emotions. The paceer elaborated:

“The most difficult times [for me] are while watching good, intense spells of fast bowling in Test cricket. I was on the edge of my sofa for [Jasprit] Bumrah's spells in the Newlands Test, and watching the way [Pat] Cummins, [Josh] Hazlewood and [Mitchell] Starc bowled in the first Ashes Test.”

The seasoned Saurashtra bowler added:

“I pace around in front of the TV and start talking about the spells with whoever is around. More often than not, it is Rinny, my wife. I do wish I could be there doing such things [myself], because that's what you play for, that's what you practise for.”

Jaydev Unadkat @JUnadkat Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise! Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise! https://t.co/ThPUOpRlyR

Bumrah claimed five wickets in the first innings of the Newlands Test while Shardul Thakur claimed a seven-fer in Johannesburg. Mohammed Shami, meanwhile, kicked off the series with a five-wicket haul in Centurion. Despite these wonderful bowling efforts, India still went down 1-2 in the three-Test series.

“My goal is still to play for India, but I am not consumed by it” - Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat @JUnadkat Saurashtra’s white-ball campaign comes to a halt here. We fought till the very end, against the very best. And did we not put up a show!

People are now asking why we stand-out as a team amongst the heavy-weights in the circuit, and I would probably say - The team bond! Saurashtra’s white-ball campaign comes to a halt here. We fought till the very end, against the very best. And did we not put up a show!People are now asking why we stand-out as a team amongst the heavy-weights in the circuit, and I would probably say - The team bond! https://t.co/yn2Ucv3Y2d

Despite his impressive domestic performances, Unadkat doesn’t seem to be on the Indian selectors’ radar.

Admitting that he still harbors ambitions to play for the country, the left-armer asserted that experience has taught him to approach the game with a mature outlook. He explained:

“My goal is still to play for India, but I am not consumed by it like I was at the start of my career. I didn't really enjoy winning a Ranji game back then like I do now. That was the turning point - I started enjoying every game I played. I tried to set more immediate goals, which made it a little more realistic and I could be in control of the situation. Selections are not in your hand.”

Also Read Article Continues below

A domestic giant, Unadkat has 327 first-class wickets to his name from 89 matches at an average of 23.21, with 20 five-wicket hauls to his name.

Edited by Samya Majumdar