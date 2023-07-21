JBL vs BB Prediction: Who will win today’s Zimbabwe T10 League 2023 match?

Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) and Bulawayo Braves (BB) are set to face each other in Match No. 3 of the Zimbabwe T10 League 2023 on Friday, July 21. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

The Buffaloes have a blend of youth and experience. Will Smeed and Tom Banton will open the batting and are expected to make a lot of impact. Both the top-order batters recently played in the T20 Blast 2023 and scored heavily for their teams.

Wesley Madhevere is a useful batter and he can chip in with the ball in hand as well. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mohammad Hafeez are expected to be stalwarts of their middle order. Both of them have played a lot of T20 cricket over the years.

Ravi Bopara and Yusuf Pathan will need to step up for their team if they are to emerge victorious. Blessing Muzarabani will lead their bowling attack, having played the role for Zimbabwe in the last three years or so. He has the likes of Junior Dala, Victor Nyauchi, and Usman Shinwari for company.

The Braves will depend heavily on their all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who has been in stupendous form in recent times. Raza was one of the top performers for Zimbabwe in the World Cup Qualifiers, although his valiant efforts could not pay dividends.

Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, and Joylord Gumbie are expected to play crucial roles if BB are to come out on top. Taskin Ahmed, Tymal Mills, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman spearhead the bowling department.

Zimbabwe T10 League 2023, JBL vs BB Prediction: Can the Braves beat the Buffaloes?

The Buffaloes will go into the match as favourites as they have players who have performed consistently for their respective teams in the T20 format. If the Braves are to emerge victorious, Sikandar Raza will need to step up and meet expectations.

Prediction: Joburg Buffaloes to win this Global T20 Canada 2023 match.

