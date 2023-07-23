JBL vs CTSA Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 League 2023 match?

Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) and Cape Town Samp Army (CTSA) are set to face each other in Match No. 8 of the Zim Afro T10 2023 on Sunday, July 23. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

The Samp Army, captained by Tom Curran, are placed on top of the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.514, the best among all the participating teams in the tournament. Having won two games in a row, the Samp Army will be pretty high on confidence.

They defeated the Bulawayo Braves by eight wickets in their previous match. After being sent in to field first, the Samp Army restricted the Braves to 86 for the loss of six wickets in 10 overs. Skipper Curran and leg-spinner Peter Hatzoglou picked up two wickets apiece.

The Samp Army lost the early wickets of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, but Tadiwanashe Marumani and Matthew Breetzke took them past the finish line.

The Buffaloes, led by Mohammad Hafeez, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.067 thanks to wins in one out of two matches.

They lost to Craig Ervine’s Durban Qalandars by seven wickets in their previous match. After opting to bat first, the Buffaloes scored 94 for the loss of four wickets, but the Qalandars chased down the target with five balls to spare.

Zim Afro T10 League 2023, JBL vs CTSA Prediction: Can the Buffaloes beat the Samp Army?

The Cape Town Samp Army will go into the match as favourites as their confidence will be high after winning their previous two games. The Buffaloes have been decent, but beating the Samp Army may not be easy for them.

Prediction: Cape Town Samp Army to win this match.

