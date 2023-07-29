JBL vs DB Prediction: Who will win today’s Zim Afro T10 2023 Final?

The final of the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 League will be played on Saturday, July 29. The Joburg Buffaloes (JBL) will square off against the Durban Qalandars (DB) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare for the final showdown.

Both sides are deserving finalists. The Joburg Buffaloes finished the league stages in second position after winning four games and losing as many. They finished with eight points to their name and beat the Durban Qalandars in Qualifier 1 to qualify for the final directly.

The Buffaloes bowlers went on a journey as the Qalandars posted a massive 140/4 on the board. In reply, Joburg were stuttering at 57/4 before Yusuf Pathan played a whirlwind knock to take his side home with one ball to spare. The former Indian all-rounder hit four boundaries and nine sixes to remain unbeaten on 80 of just 26 balls.

The Durban Qalandars, meanwhile, finished the league stages at the top of the points table. They won five out of eight games and finished with 10 points. After losing to the Joburg Buffaloes in Qualifier 1, they turned the tables around quickly to beat the Harare Hurricanes in Qualifier 2 to reach the final.

The Qalandars chose to bowl first and the decision paid off as they bowled brilliantly and restricted the Hurricanes to 82/8 at the end of their 20 overs. Brad Evans picked up a four-fer, while Daryn Dupavillon also chipped in with two scalps. The Qalandars lost six wickets in the chase but Azmatullah Omarzai played a cameo of 10* off five balls to take his side across the line with eight balls to spare.

Zim Afro T10 2023, JBL vs DB Prediction: Can the Qalandars beat the Buffaloes?

The Durban Qalandars beat the Joburg Buffaloes in both their meetings in the league stages but the latter managed to emerge victorious in the Qualifier 1. They will be high on confidence after the win and will look to make it two in two against the Qalandars in the knockout stages of the Zim Afro T10 2023.

The Qalandars will have to be on their toes in the final against the upbeat Buffaloes. Fans can expect another cracking contest between both these sides on Saturday. With all bases covered, expect the Joburg Buffaloes to come out on top in the final against the Durban Qalandars.

Prediction: Joburg Buffaloes to win this Zim Afro T10 2023 match.

