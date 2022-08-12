“In the end, it’s about confidence”- Jemimah Rodrigues credits The Hundred for career turnaround

Indian star batter Jemimah Rodrigues is going from strength to strength in her career. After an exceptional outing for Women in Blue at the Commonwealth Games, she made headlines on Day 1 of the women’s edition of The Hundred.

While playing for the Northern Superchargers, Jemimah slammed 51 runs in 32 balls against Oval Invincibles. She batted at a strike rate of 159.38 on her way to the fourth half-century of the tournament, most by any female player.

#TheHundred Jemimah Rodrigues scores her 4th fifty in The Hundred. No other woman has more than 2. Jemimah Rodrigues scores her 4th fifty in The Hundred. No other woman has more than 2.#TheHundred

The 21-year-old added a crucial 66-run partnership with Laura Wolvaart (49) as Superchargers were reduced to 38/3 in 26 balls. The duo helped their team post a promising total of 143/5 in their allotted 100 deliveries.

While the Superchargers lost the game, Jemimah Rodrigues chose to take the positives from her batting. She credited The Hundred for serving as a confidence booster. Speaking on the post-match show, she said:

"The Hundred has been a blessing in my life, honestly. Because last time I remember playing the Hundred, the previous series for me hadn’t gone really well. I was very low on confidence also. I was not sure if I would make it back to the team again. But then getting to play the Hundred and scoring and doing well.”

She added:

“It doesn’t matter which match it is, if the batter scores run, the batter gets confidence, and the Hundred has given me that. Because in the end, it’s about confidence. And also, I am very familiar with the conditions here (England). That also gives me a boost to come out here and do well."

Jemimah Rodrigues emerged as star performer in The Hundred last year

Jemimah emerged as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament last season when the 21-year-old amassed 249 runs at an average of 41.5.

Earlier, she scored 146 runs at the Commonwealth Games at an average of 73. Her contribution helped Indian women clinch silver in the tournament.

The Hundred will serve as good preparation for Jemimah Rodrigues ahead of India women’s white-ball tour of England next month.

