Jemimah Rodrigues to feature in the Kia Super League

Karthik Raj FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 37 // 11 Jun 2019, 22:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jemimah Rodrigues executing a sweep shot against New Zealand

The young batswoman from Mumbai, Jemimah Rodrigues has signed up for Yorkshire Diamonds for the forthcoming Kia Super League season.

This will be Jemimah Rodrigues' first opportunity in an overseas T20 league. She will become only the third Indian player after Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to feature in the Kia Super League. Mandhana represented the Western Storm in the last season of the T20 league while Indian skipper Harmanpreet played for Lancashire Thunder. In fact, Mandhana played so well that she went on to win the 'Player of the Tournament' award.

The 18-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues has played 25 T20 internationals for the Indian cricket team. She averages 30.40 with a highest score of 72 in the format. Jemimah is widely regarded as one of the most promising young batswomen in the world.

Jemimah's team Yorkshire Diamonds finished fifth out of six teams last year in the Kia Super League. Only the top three teams in the Kia Super League qualify for the knockouts. The team which finishes at the top qualifies directly for the final while the other two teams battle it out in a semi-final.

Jemimah Rodrigues will be hoping to improve her game even more while also trying to help her team win the Kia Super League. The Yorkshire Diamonds go into the tournament with a strong overseas contingent. Apart from Jemimah, Australian superstar Alyssa Healy and South African big-hitter Chloe Tryon make up a strong batting line-up.

This season's tournament will be the last edition of the Kia Super League with 'The Hundred' taking over from next year.

Yorkshire Diamonds' squad for the 2019 season

Hollie Armitage, Katherine Brunt, Alice Davidson Richards, Georgia Davis, Helen Fenby, Katie George, Cordelia Griffith, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Alyssa Healy (Overseas), Linsey Smith, Chloe Tryon (Overseas), Jemimah Rodrigues (Overseas), Lauren Winfield.