Jersey Women vs Spain Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast

The third match of the Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series will see Jersey Women square off against Spain Women at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club in France.

Jersey Women put up an all-round performance in the opening game of the series to beat France Women comprehensively. They will be looking to repeat their performance against the Spanish Women on Friday.

After electing to bowl first, the Jersey Women restricted the hosts to 87 in their 20 overs in the first game. The batters then backed up their bowlers to chase down the total in the 13th over.

The Spanish Women, meanwhile, didn’t have the best of starts to the Quadrangular Series. They lost to the Austrian Women in their first game and will have to be at their absolute best to register their first win of the series on Friday.

Batting first, the Austrian Women set a target of 128 for the Spanish Women. The batters then faltered in the chase as they were bundled out on 92 in 18.5 overs to lose the game by 35 runs.

Jersey Women vs Spain Women Match Details:

Match: Jersey Women vs Spain Women, 3rd T20I, Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series, 2022

Date and Time: May 6th 2022, Friday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Dreux Sport Cricket Club, France

Jersey Women vs Spain Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dreux Sport Cricket Club is a bowling-friendly track. The bowlers will get some movement with the new ball. The batters have to be patient early in their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Jersey Women vs Spain Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dreux is expected to range between nine and 22 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Jersey Women vs Spain Women Probable XIs

Jersey Women

Chloe Greechan picked up two wickets to restrict the French Women to 87 in their last match. Maria da Rocha and Charlie Miles scored 20 and 39* respectively during the run chase.

Probable XI

Maria da Rocha (c), Charlie Miles, Lily Greig, Chloe Greechan, Florrie Copley, Trinity Smith, Grace Wetherall, Erin Duffy, Mia Maguire (wk), Ering Gouge, Georgia Mallett

Spain Women

Rabia Iqbal starred with the ball in their last match, picking up three wickets. Only two batters managed to get into double digits, with Elspeth Fowler top-scoring with 26.

Probable XI

Uswa Syed, Elspeth Fowler (c), Amy Brown-Carrera, Aliza Saleem, Muskan Naseeb, Jaspreet Kaur, Simranjit Kaur, Rabia Mushtaq, Tashiba Mirza (wk), Zenab Iqbal, Rabia Iqbal

Jersey Women vs Spain Women Match Prediction

Jersey Women were brilliant in their first game against the hosts. Spain Women, on the other hand, will hope to bounce back from a loss in their most recent game.

Jersey look strong on paper and have the winning momentum behind them. They are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Jersey Women to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee