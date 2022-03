Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Jharkhand State Cricket Association is all set to commence the second edition of Jharkhand Women’s T20 League. The Bokaro Blossoms will start the tournament as strong favorites after winning the inaugural season.

The competition will consist of five teams, namely Bokaro Blossoms, Dumka Daisies, Ranchi Roses, Dhanbad Daffodils, and Jamshedpur Jasmines. The tournament starts on March 25 and the grand finale is scheduled for April 10.

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host all matches of the tournament.

Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

March 25, Friday

Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Dumka Daisies Women, 8:30 AM

Ranchi Roses Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, 12:30 PM

March 26, Saturday

Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Ranchi Roses Women, 8:30 AM

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women, 12:30 PM

March 27, Sunday

Dumka Daisies Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, 8:30 AM

Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women, 12:30 PM

March 28, Monday

Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, 8:30 AM

Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Dumka Daisies Women, 12:30 PM

March 29, Tuesday

Dumka Daisies Women vs Ranchi Roses Women, 8:30 AM

Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women, 12:30 PM

March 31, Thursday

Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Dumka Daisies Women, 8:30 AM

Ranchi Roses Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, 12:30 PM

April 1, Friday

Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Ranchi Roses Women, 8:30 AM

Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, 12:30 PM

April 2, Saturday

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women vs Dumka Daisies Women, 8:30 AM

Ranchi Roses Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women, 12:30 PM

April 3, Sunday

Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, 8:30 AM

Dhanbad Daffodils Women vs Dumka Daisies Women, 12:30 PM

April 4, Monday

Dumka Daisies Women vs Ranchi Roses Women, 8:30 AM

Bokaro Blossoms Women vs Dhanbad Daffodils Women, 12:30 PM

April 6, Wednesday

Super League, 8:30 AM

Super League, 12:30 PM

April 7, Thursday

Super League, 8:30 AM

Super League, 12:30 PM

April 8, Friday

Super League, 8:30 AM

April 9, Saturday

Super League, 9:00 AM

April 10, Sunday

Final, 9:00 AM

Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022: Live Streaming Details

The Fan Code app will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy 2022: Squads

Bokaro Blossoms

Ashwani Kumari, Indrani Roy, Ritu Kumari, Arti Kumari, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Pinky Tirkey, Katyayani Madeti, Neha Kumari Shaw, Ishaa Gupta, Komal Kumari, Meera Mahto, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Ragini Kumari, Riya Raj

Dumka Daisies

Devyani Prasad, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Ruma Kumari Mahato, Mamta Paswan, Jaya Kumari, Anjali Das, Pratiksha Gautam, Kumari Sabita, Muskan Kumari, Anjum Bano, Shampi Kumari, Anita Tigga, Priya Kumari, Sabita Kumari

Ranchi Roses

Nidhi Buley, Durga Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Israni Soren, Monika Murmu, Ila Khan, Chandmuni Purty, Simran Mansoori, Mousami Pal, Kumari Abha, Heena Anis, Simran Kaur, Sifan Hasnain, Tanvi Ranjana

Dhanbad Daffodils

Shanti Kumari, Sonia, Ginni Geeta, Priya Kumari, Laxmi Murmu, Neelam Mehta, Khushboo Kumari, Urmila Kumari, Sulekha Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Arti Kumari, Supriya Saloni, Faarah, Seema Hembrom, Pratima Kumari

Jamshedpur Jasmines

Niharika Prasad, Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Manisha Tigga, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Priyanka Kumari

Edited by Ritwik Kumar