Jhulan Goswami to be felicitated by the Cricket Association of Bengal

The felicitations for the women's team continue.

by Umaima Saeed News 28 Jul 2017, 18:51 IST

Goswami is the highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs

What’s the story?

The Indian Women’s Cricket Team has returned home to nation-wide adulation after their remarkable journey in the recently concluded ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, where they emerged the runners-up. The girls have been felicitated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Vijay Goel.

"Our women's cricket team has done exceedingly well and any form of appreciation will be less for them. Despite ending as runners-up, I feel that the women's team has won the finals because they have won the hearts of the entire country," Goel said.

Meanwhile, the Cricket Association of Bengal has announced prize money of Rs. 10 lakh for Indian women's team pace spearhead Jhulan Goswami. The ‘Chakdaha Express’ will be felicitated at the CAB Annual Awards function on August 8.

"The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) will be coming and we will felicitate Jhulan in a big way," CAB president Sourav Ganguly told reporters.

"We are finalising the details but the cash awards will be in the tune of Rs 10," a CAB official told PTI.

In case you didn’t know...

Jhulan Goswami hails from Chakdaha in West Bengal, and became the highest wicket taker in the women's ODI in the quadrangular series in South Africa earlier this year. In the finals of the World Cup against England, she picked up 3 wickets in her 10 overs, while giving away only 23 runs.

The heart of the matter

England beat India in the finals at Lord’s to win their fourth World Cup title. India, on the other hand, haven’t won any WC title yet.

This was the second time that India made it to the finals of the tournament. The first time they did that was in 2005 when they lost the finals to Australia.

Their journey throughout the tournament, though, was praiseworthy. They became the only team to beat the three biggies – Australia, England and New Zealand in a single edition of the World Cup.

Besides, captain Mithali Raj became the highest run-getter in ODI cricket when she crossed 6000 runs in the group match against Australia.

What’s next?

Hopefully, with all the love that is being showered upon the women, their upcoming fixtures will be televised and they won’t go into oblivion till the next edition of the World Cup.

Author’s Take

While the felicitations are a must, it is also important for the Indian Cricket board to promote the sport at the grassroots level, which is more important than starting an IPL for women.