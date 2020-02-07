Jhulan Goswami rattles the stumps in the nets; asks who wants to face her deliveries [Watch]

Jhulan Goswami

The all-time leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs, Jhulan Goswami, is quite active on social media these days. On Wednesday, she posted a video from her net session in which she is seen rattling the stumps with an absolute scorcher. In the caption of the video, she asked Aakash Chopra, Deep Dasgupta, and journalist Vikrant Gupta if any of them would like to face her in the nets.

The 37-year-old is currently enjoying her time off cricket and was recently pictured at the Eden Gardens while shooting with Anushka Sharma. A biopic is being made on the fast bowler, in which Virat Kohli’s wife will play the lead.

Having made her debut in 2002, Jhulan has played 10 Tests, 182 ODIs, and 68 T20Is for India. In the longest format, she has 40 wickets. In ODIs, she has a whopping 225 wickets at an average of 21.48 and a miserly economy of only 3.28 runs per over. In the shortest format, she has 56 wickets at an economy rate of a little over five runs per over.

In August 2018, she announced her retirement from the shortest format but continues to play the 50-over game. Jhulan last played for India in November 2019 in the ODI series against the West Indies.