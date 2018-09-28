JLT One-Day Cup 2018: D'Arcy Short record-breaking knock in numbers

Phaneendra Varma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Stats 151 // 28 Sep 2018, 13:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

JLT one-day cup 2018, 12th Match, Western Australia vs Queensland – Western Australia won by 116 runs

Friday, September 28, 2018, Hurstville Oval, Sydney

Western Australian batsman, D’Arcy Short’ has broken and created many records on his way to 257 against Queensland in the ongoing JLT one-day cup. Here are some of the statistical highlights from his innings.

257 – Number of runs scored by D’Arcy Short. This is the highest score for any player on the Australian soil in the one-day circuit. He surpassed Ben Dunk’s unbeaten 229* in this game to achieve this record.

Also, his 257 is the third highest score made by any player in the List-A (one-day games) circuit. Surrey’s Ali Brown (268 against Glamorgan in 2002) and India’s Rohit Sharma (264 against Sri Lanka in 2014) are the only players who currently have a score greater than Short’s 257 in one-day games.

4 – D’Arcy Short becomes fourth player from Australia to score a double hundred in the List A cricket. Philip Hughes – 202* against South Africa A in 2014, Ben Dunk – 229* against Queensland in 2014 and Travis Head – 202 against Western Australia in 2015 are the other Australian players to register a double ton in the List-A games till date.

23 – Number of sixes hit by D’Arcy Short en route to his record-breaking knock. These are the most number of sixes hit by a player in a List-A game. Previous best was 17 by Gerrie Snyman (against UAE in 2007). Across all the formats, the only other player to hit as many as 23 sixes in a single innings was New Zealand’s Colin Munro (23 sixes playing for Auckland Cricket against Central Districts).

198 – Number of runs scored by D’Arcy Short in boundaries, most runs scored off boundaries by any player in a single List-A innings. Previous best score off boundaries was 192 by Surrey’s Ali Brown (30 fours, 12 sixes). D’Arcy Short in this innings scored 15 fours (60 runs) and 23 sixes (138 runs) to set a new record!

148 – Number of deliveries faced by D’Arcy Short to get to his record-breaking score of 257 runs. He took 83 deliveries for his first hundred, 45 deliveries for his next hundred and just 16 deliveries to move from the score of 200 to 250! Breaking his knock ever further, Short scored his first 35 runs off 46 deliveries while his last 222 runs came in just 102 deliveries! Unbelievable hitting!

27 – Number of runs scored by Western Australian batsman Marcus Stoinis in this innings. This is the second-best score in Western Australia’s scorecard. D’Arcy is at the top with 257 runs! Also, Short now holds the record of scoring highest percentage (66 %) of runs in a 300+ team total in the history of List-A cricket. Rohit Sharma against Sri Lanka in 2014 has scored 65 % of India’s team total (previous best record).

3 – Number of times in this innings against Queensland that Short hit three consecutive sixes from as many deliveries. He did so off the bowling of Charlie Hemphrey (first, second and third deliveries) in the 41st over, of Joe Burns (second, third and fourth deliveries) in the 43rd over and of Luke Feldman (first, second and third deliveries) in the 45th over.

Charlie Hemphrey and Joe Burns are Queensland’s part-time bowlers and came on to bowl in the last 10 overs of the innings, a move that was well capitalized by Short!