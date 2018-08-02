Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Joe Root sees Kohli's mic-drop, responds in proper humour ahead of second day's play

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
Feature
565   //    02 Aug 2018, 21:29 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One
A rejoicing captain

We all witnessed Joe Root's mic-drop celebration in the final match of the recently concluded India-England ODI series at Headingley. He struck a fine hundred and snatched the match as well as the series from India.

As he celebrated by dropping his bat with the guise and attitude of a rockstar dropping his mic after a thorough performance, the fans were also treated with Virat Kohli's tough stare in the background. Kohli did not like the act of Root and the disapproval was clearly evident on his face.

Root got a test of his own medicine in the very next match. England are hosting India in the first match of the Test series at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The hosts were looking set for a mammoth first innings total at 216/3, when Virat produced the much needed moment of magic for Team India.

Root was looking all set for a Test hundred, batting at 80, when he responded to the call of Jonny Bairstow for a double. But before he made his way back into his end, Virat Kohli's off-balance throw at a very tight angle from the deep had miraculously dislodged the stumps. Even a desperate dive could not save the England captain, as the umpires declared him run-out without even consulting the 3rd umpire.

Virat rejoiced like rarely before, as it was evident how much the wicket meant to him. He followed it up with mic-dropping antics and raising his finger to the mouth as if to hush the opponents, thereby sending a direct message to Root.

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One
Virat Kohli "dropping the mic"

The dismissal triggered an untimely collapse for England, as they tumbled down to 285/9 from 216/3, losing six wickets for just 69 runs. They were eventually bowled out for another two runs.

Meanwhile, the celebration was picked up by media as expected, and the fans were keen to know the response of Root. And the fans had not to wait for long. Speaking to Sky Sports at the beginning of second day's play, Root said that he welcomes the impact that Virat Kohli's reply celebration will add to the already-existing spice in the ongoing series.

"I didn't see it in the middle (of the pitch, when it happened)," Root said. "I obviously saw it last night at the end of play. I actually think it adds to the whole spectacle of Test cricket, it gives a bit of humour to it, and it makes for a very entertaining series for something like that to happen so early on, so we'll see how things pan out over the course of the five Test matches."

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Joe Root engaged in his "mic-drop" as an irate Kohli looks on

Root dismissed Bairstow's mistake of makina wrong call for a run as humane, explaining how such things happen. According to him, Bairstow took his reaction in light humor after the mix-up that led to the run out.

India are at 203/8 in 58 overs as per live reports. Apart from Kohli, none of the batters have managed to put up a fight. He is now left with the tail to try and inch towards England's first innings total.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Joe Root Greatest Cricketers of All Time Day in Sports Great Cricketing Contests
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"Oh, me? I am a former cricketer nipped in the bud. Now I don't play cricket, I write cricket."
