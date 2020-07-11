Jofra Archer and Tino Best get involved in a war of words on Twitter

Tino Best and Jofra Archer have previously gotten involved in a war of words on Twitter, back in December 2019.

Tino Best has been critical of Archer's bowling, opining that the Englishman needs to bowl a lot quicker.

England v West Indies: Day 3 - First Test #RaiseTheBat Series

On Friday night, Twitter witnessed a war of words between former West Indies bowler Tino Best and current England fast bowler Jofra Archer. The heated conversation began after Best raised questions over Jofra Archer’s inclusion over Stuart Broad in England’s playing XI for the first Test at Southampton.

Jofra Archer bowled at normal speed on Day 3 of the Test against West Indies and returned empty-handed.

”Honestly why Archer playing before Broad chaaaaa fair is fair tho, cause u have Wood bowling 90+ , And he’s bowling the same pace as Broad , I have no problem with Broad being pissed #EngVsWI ….. that’s not fair at all,” Best wrote on Twitter.

The tweet did not go down well with Jofra Archer, who minced no words while responding.

With all this knowledge how are you not a coach yet ? https://t.co/AU0m4LdgVU — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 10, 2020

Best, too, replied aggressively, stating that Archer had bowled pretty poorly and that he hadn't been bowling quick since the 2019 Ashes.

"Don’t address me personally Young man , the fact remains your bowling toothpaste and u haven’t bowled Quickly since ASHES , now go sleep and get some rest for WI to beat ya ball in the second innings bye Jorfa," wrote the former Windies pacer.

Don’t address me personally Young man , the fact remains your bowling toothpaste and u haven’t bowled Quickly since ASHES , now go sleep and get some rest for WI to beat ya ball in the second innings bye 👋🏾 Jorfa 🙏🏾 #SleepTight — Tino95 (@tinobest) July 10, 2020

A while later, though not as a reply to Tino Best, Jofra Archer posted another tweet.

"You must live a miserable life," Jofra Archer said.

You must live a miserable life — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 10, 2020

Jofra Archer and Tino Best - a Twitter rivalry

Later on, Jofra Archer liked and retweeted a series of tweets which were in his defence. This is the second time Tino Best and Jofra Archer have gotten involved in a war of words on Twitter.

In December 2019, Best had questioned Jofra Archer’s pace to which the English pacer had replied, "The captain and I aren't worried but thank you for concern I really appreciate it."

To this, Best had replied saying that young cricketers these days are not open to 'constructive criticism.'

Jofra Archer retorted saying that Tino Best could have texted him personally and given him that bit of feedback.

"If that was really your intention you would have messaged me personally, Barbados isn't big you could of gotten into contact with me but go on have your moment on Twitter," Archer had tweeted.