Joginder Sharma, India’s 2007 T20 World Cup star, announces retirement

Indian pacer Joginder Sharma, who famously bowled the last over in the 2007 World Cup final against Pakistan in Johannesburg, announced his retirement from the game on Friday, February 3.

Pakistan needed 13 runs in the last over of the thrilling final to win the inaugural T20 World Cup. Misbah-ul-Haq slammed a six to bring the equation down to six off four balls. However, the batter mistimed a scoop off the next ball and S Sreesanth took a good catch under pressure at short fine-leg.

The Men in Blue thus went on to lift the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, defeating Pakistan by five runs in the final.

Joginder, who currently serves as a Deputy Superintendent in Haryana Police, announced his retirement through a tweet on his handle. He shared a picture of his retirement letter, which read:

“Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international & domestic cricket. My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport.

“I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Haryana Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings and Haryana Government.”

The 39-year-old added that he will be exploring new opportunities in the game as well as the business side of it. Joginder’s retirement note further read:

“I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environment. I believe that this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to this new chapter in my life.”

Joginder Sharma career stats

A military medium pacer, Joginder made his international debut against Bangladesh in an ODI in Chattogram in December 2004. He played four one-dayers and an equal number of T20Is, claiming a total of five wickets.

Rather ironically, the 2007 T20 World Cup final was his last match for India.

Joginder represented Haryana in domestic cricket. In 77 first-class matches, he claimed 297 wickets and scored 2804 runs.

