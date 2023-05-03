JOMA Caribbean T10 Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The inaugural edition of the JOMA Caribbean T10 Series 2023 will see six teams fight to win the trophy. The Rangers, Chargers, Rockets, Pacers, Renegades and Hawksbills are the six teams competing in the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Each team will play the other team twice in the group stage, making it a total of 10 games per team. The top four teams will make it to the semis of the JOMA Caribbean T10 Series 2023.

The winner of the semi-final will lock horns in the final match, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 13. Meanwhile, the losers of the semis will play the 3rd Place match hours before the summit clash.

The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua will host all matches of the JOMA Caribbean T10 Series 2023.

JOMA Caribbean T10 Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, May 3

Rangers vs Chargers, 2:30 AM

Rockets vs Pacers, 5:00 AM

Renegades vs Hawksbills, 7:30 AM

Thursday, May 4

Hawksbills vs Chargers, 2:30 AM

Renegades vs Rockets, 5:00 AM

Pacers vs Rangers, 7:30 AM

Friday, May 5

Pacers vs Renegades, 2:30 AM

Rangers vs Hawksbills, 5:00 AM

Chargers vs Rockets, 7:30 AM

Saturday, May 6

Rockets vs Hawksbills, 2:30 AM

Chargers vs Pacers, 5:00 AM

Renegades vs Rangers, 7:30 AM

Sunday, May 7

Hawksbills vs Pacers, 2:30 AM

Renegades vs Chargers, 5:00 AM

Rangers vs Rockets, 7:30 AM

Monday, May 8

Chargers vs Rangers, 2:30 AM

Hawksbills vs Renegades, 5:00 AM

Pacers vs Rockets, 7:30 AM

Tuesday, May 9

Rangers vs Pacers, 2:30 AM

Chargers vs Hawksbills, 5:00 AM

Rockets vs Renegades, 7:30 AM

Wednesday, May 10

Renegades vs Pacers, 2:30 AM

Rockets vs Chargers, 5:00 AM

Hawksbills vs Rangers, 7:30 AM

Thursday, May 11

Hawksbills vs Rockets, 2:30 AM

Rangers vs Renegades, 5:00 AM

Pacers vs Chargers, 7:30 AM

Friday, May 12

Rockets vs Rangers, 2:30 AM

Pacers vs Hawksbills, 5:00 AM

Chargers vs Renegades, 7:30 AM

Saturday, May 13

Semi Final 1, 2:30 AM

Semi Final 2, 5:00 AM

Sunday, May 14

3/4 Place Play Off, 2:30 AM

Final, 5:00 AM

JOMA Caribbean T10 Series 2023: Live Streaming Details

All matches of the JOMA Caribbean T10 Series 2023 will be live on the Fancode app and website. Fans in India can purchase the season pass for INR 49/-.

JOMA Caribbean T10 Series 2023: Full Squads

Rangers

Jahiem Africa, Kofi James (c), Miandre James, Uri Smith, Brent Joseph, Demari Benta, Javaughn James, Michael Marcellin, Tariq Benjamin, Yannick Ottley, Jewel Andrew (Wk), Avier Christian, Glenton Williams, Samuel Peters.

Hawksbills

Deran Benta, Jamaul Fernandez, Michael Harillal, Owen Graham, Terique Mason, Winston Nelson, Zianni Da Silva, Michael Dover (Wk), Anthony Martin, Gavin Tonge, Ian Eusebe, Justin Athanaze, Tanez Francis, Zaveek Toppin.

Renegades

Gershum Phillip, Kadeem Henry, Keeshan Daawuud, Shavon Moore, Richie Thomas, Timmo Thomas, Xavier Drew, Jermaine Otto (Wk), Joshua Thomas (Wk), Elroy Francis Jnr, Ishmael Peters, Kelvin Pittman, Nino Henry (c), Orandel Boston.

Pacers

Bartlett Henry, Gavin Williams, Jedidiah Martin, Kenrick Scott, Nick Elvin, Junior Henry, Melvin Charles, Micah McKenzie, Paul Miller, Tyrone Williams (c), Kevin Pittman (Wk), Craig Rainford, Karima Gore, Tyree Moore.

Rockets

Rahkeem Cornwall

Cleton Payne, Ephraim Pollard, Glen Williams, Kadeem Phillip, Shane Burton, Hilroy Andrew, Rahkeem Cornwall (c), Rodney Williams, Shacoy Floyd, Kerry Mentore (Wk), Tarek Charles (Wk), Javier Spencer, Kadeem Josiah, Vincent Shadrach Jr.

Chargers

Hayden Walsh

Amahl Nathaniel, Mekali Tonge, Taiem Tonge, Matthew Miller, Mike France, Morton Browne, Orlando Peters, Tron Payne, Wilden Cornwall Jr, Nazir Williams (Wk), Hayden Walsh (c), Malique Walsh, Michael Greaves, Trevorson Atley.

