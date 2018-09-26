Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Jonathan Trott announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Nesara V Jagannatha
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.31K   //    26 Sep 2018, 22:17 IST

Warwickshire v Kent - Specsavers County Championship: Division Two
Jonathan Trott

Jonathan Trott, arguably England's finest No.3 batsman has announced retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect. Although Trott's last appearance for England was a Test match against West Indies in 2015, he continued play for Warwickshire in the County Championship.

He was instrumental in England's three Ashes victories and was part of the golden generation of the England Cricket, which proved to be one of the best travelling sides between 2009 and 2012. The South African-born English cricketer has amassed over 6,000 runs for England across all three formats and was also named as the ICC Cricketer of the year in 2011.

Overall, the 37-year-old has represented England in 52 Tests, scoring 3,835 runs at an average of almost 45 with nine centuries and 19 fifties to his name. In 68 ODIs, he amassed 2,819 runs at an incredible average of 51.25 with four centuries and 22 fifties to his name. Despite this impressive record, his last ODI for England came in 2013 against Australia at Cardiff, two years before his final Test appearance.

He has also represented England in T20Is. It was a short-lived career in the shortest format, as he only played seven T20Is and finished with an average of 23 and a dismal strike rate of 95.

Though his form for the national side faded a few years ago, Trott has been playing first-class cricket since then. In this county season too, Trott has scored nearly 1,000 runs for Warwickshire in Division 2. Trott played his final game against Kent.

Though Trott has not been part of the English Test team set-up for a few years, he will join Alastair Cook and Paul Collingwood as preeminent England cricketers to bid adieu to international cricket this year. It will definitely mark the end of a good batting era in the English Cricket.

Specsavers County Championship Division 2 - 2018 England Cricket Jonathan Trott
