Jonty Rhodes applies to become Indian Cricket Team's fielding coach

Jonty Rhodes during a Cricket All-Stars Series match at Citi Field

What's the story?

Former South African cricketer and fielding icon Jonty Rhodes has applied to become the Indian team's fielding coach. This comes on the back of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) advertising for the Indian team's support staff including the head coach.

In case you didn't know...

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for the soon-to-be-vacant positions for India's support staff on July 16.

The contract for the current support staff including the likes of head coach Ravi Shastri, batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach B Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar will expire after the upcoming India's tour of the West Indies. However, they have been given direct entry to the recruitment process.

The heart of the matter

Ever since the Supreme Court took control of the BCCI, the organising body has done away with direct recruitments and has started to follow a transparent process. This is how Ravi Shastri and co. were appointed in the second half of 2017. Their contract was to run till the 2019 Cricket World Cup but the quartet was given a 45-day extension to cover the World Cup.

This is where Jonty Rhodes has joined the fray. Ever since his playing days, Rhodes has become synonymous with any piece of fielding brilliance to the extent that Jonty-esque has actually become a term. His flying effort to run-out Inzamam Ul Haq in the 1992 World Cup is still a cherished memory for cricket fans all around the world.

Even though the 49-year-old hasn't had any experience coaching international teams, he has had a nine-year stint with Mumbai Indians and several other small camps with a lot of franchises and national teams around the world.

He confirmed his application for the fielding coach position.

“Yes, I have applied for the position of India’s new fielding coach. My wife and I love the country, and it has already given us so much — we have 2 children born in India,” Rhodes told CricketNext.

“I have spent nine seasons as MI fielding coach based in Mumbai. I have seen incredible growth in athleticism and fielding ability in India over the past 5 years and really respect what has been achieved,” he added.

“I like to think there are a few elements that I can add to what they have already achieved. I have spent two years away from high performance coaching and have spent most of my time focusing on development and grassroots coaching."

“I am a coach who loves coaching and let’s face it, the Indian cricket team is the busiest in the world, so great opportunity to be busy and doing what you love amongst players and a team that I really respect,” the 49-year-old from Pietermaritzburg said.

What's next?

It remains to be seen whether the BCCI decide to continue with R Sridhar, the current fielding coach or instead go onto appoint the high-profile Jonty Rhodes who has overseen considerable improvement amongst the young Mumbai Indians players.