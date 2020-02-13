Josh Hazlewood believes hostility from South Africa crowd won't faze David Warner and Steve Smith

Smith and Warner were jeered relentlessly by English crowds throughout the summer of 2019

Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood has revealed that Steve Smith and David Warner will be ready for whatever the South African crowds throw at them during the team's tour to play the Proteas.

The Aussies are set to visit South African shores for the first time since Smith and Warner's infamous 'Sandpaper Gate' scandal that shook the cricketing world two years ago.

Smith was instrumental in Australia's Ashes triumph against England whilst Warner himself has been in devastating form since returning to cricketing action. The southpaw was awarded the prestigious Allan Border Medal at the Australian Cricket Awards this week and was also named the Male T20I Player of the Year.

Hazlewood believes that given how prolific and influential the duo have been since returning from their 12-month ban, they don't have to prove their credentials to anybody and that the hostility of the crowd won't faze them one bit.

“Steve and Dave have ticked off pretty much every box since coming back,” Hazlewood told reporters in Sydney on Thursday.

“It’s just another one of those and I don’t think it’ll faze them one bit.

“They probably play better when it’s like this.

“It’s nothing we haven’t experienced before ... we’ll be fine.”

In fact, Hazlewood believes that the experienced duo will willingly enter the firing line and try to take the majority of heat themselves, in order protect the younger members of the squad and keep them out of the spotlight.

“They’ll probably try to take as much heat as they can actually, try to keep the young guys out of the spotlight,” added the paceman.