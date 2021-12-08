Australia's Josh Inglis conundrum for the Ashes

Life tends to have a funny way to work things out, doesn't it? Josh Inglis, a Leeds-born lad, is now a Western Australian wicketkeeper-batter who has found himself on the fringes of the Aussie national team for quite some time now.

The 26-year-old was in the Australian squad for their recent World Cup triumph. He almost even played a part in the final, following doubts over Mathew Wade's fitness.

However, having missed out on his Australian debut at the T20 World Cup, Inglis is also set to play no part in the upcoming Ashes series, which is set to get underway from 8th December.

With former captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine stepping down following a sexting controversy, the decision was made on his replacement. Alex Carey bagged the spot, largely due to his experience despite his recent run of poor form.

While the decision was left in the air until last week with a couple of domestic games lined-up, Carey got the nod on the back of a one-day century for South Australia. Meanwhile, Inglis was limited to just training in Queensland as his game was washed out.

While having been on the sidelines for so long, Inglis opined that the lack of red-ball cricket might have hindered his chances of making his debut in the Ashes.

Yet Inglis is confident that his sharp rise over the last year or so will lay the path that will allow him to break into the Australian playing XI, sooner rather than later.

Inglis' recent form has been terrific

Josh Inglis has been knocking on the door to get into the Australian side with his recent form. The Western Australian batter has scored 2246 runs in his first-class career at an average of 34.03. He has three centuries and 12 half-centuries to his name.

The 26-year old caught the eye of selectors after a terrific run in the Sheffield Shield last season.

While Inglis' talent and ability have never really been in doubt, the Perth Scorchers batter never really had the runs to back up his ability. That changed when Inglis approached Western Australia team psychologist Matt Burgan to help him through a routine aimed at preserving concentration between balls.

The result? Inglis scored 585 runs last season, averaging 73.12 at an aggressive strike rate of 85 (the highest amongst batters to score a minimum of 500 runs). Interestingly, the Western Australian batter registered all three of his first-class centuries last season.

The aforementioned stats are all the more impressive when considered that the wicketkeeper was batting in the number six position or lower. While much more conventional in his strokes, Inglis is very much a part of the 'Rishabh Pant mold' of wicketkeeper-batters that can take the game away from the opposition at any given stage.

Ponting, Gilchrist and Warne bat for Josh Inglis

Josh Inglis has caught the eye of a few legends with his batting performances recently.

The Australian selectors weren't the only ones who were left impressed by Inglis' recent form. Former Aussie players have been rooting for Josh Inglis in recent times as well.

Ricky Ponting has raved about Inglis’ ability to play shots all around the ground and is also convinced that the Western Australian wicketkeeper is extremely polished behind the stumps.

Shane Warne, who recently coached Inglis in The Hundred, believes he has all the qualities required to taste success. Warne also called Inglis a "team man" who is at an age where he can have a long career for Australia.

The legendary spinner said:

“Inglis gets my vote. He’s got silky smooth hands behind the stumps, he’s a 360 degree player with the bat and coming off three first-class hundreds last season for Western Australia. He’s a great team man who I saw first hand at the London Spirit this year. He’s 26. Get him in.”

While Warne and Ponting have been vocal about Josh Inglis being the favorite to replace Tim Paine, Adam Gilchrist believes that Carey's experience and leadership abilities hold him in good stead to take over the role behind the stumps. However, the 30-year old would need more than that to confirm his spot.

Gilchrist said in July:

"It's going to come down to more than leadership. Josh Inglis has been outstanding in all competitions – Sheffield Shield, Big Bash, and he's carving his way over in England at the moment. So he's a guy who will be in competition with Alex Carey for that number seven keeper-batsman position from when Tim Paine leaves the stage."

While the wait for his international debut continues, Josh Inglis believes his reliable routine has not only helped him convert good starts into big scores. But he feels it has also helped him stay in tune with a solid mindset, even while sitting on the sidelines.

While former Australian players believe this could be the right time to get Inglis to the fore, team management are banking on their experienced heads to 'Carey' them through.

Inglis admitted that he grew up supporting England, but made it clear that there wouldn't be any split loyalties if he was called up for the Australian side. It's no surprise to learn that Josh Inglis grew up idolizing Kevin Pietersen, and it shows with the way Inglis approaches his innings - with some flair and polish.

Sharing his first Ashes memories, Inglis recalls staying up late or getting up early in the morning to watch the 2001 Ashes series with his dad. He remembers seeing Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden batting, with the latter making a big hundred.

As it turns out, Josh Inglis could be breaking into the Australian side with Langer as his coach in an Ashes series. Indeed, life does have a funny way to work things around, doesn't it?

