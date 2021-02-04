Josh Philippe dreams of representing Australia in Tests

Sydney Sixers opener Josh Philippe has stated that he dreams of representing Australia in Tests. Following his impressive outings in the Big Bash League, the right-handed batsman was recently picked for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

But Josh Philippe is also keen to do well in the Sheffield Shield to prove his worth in the longest format of the game. Speaking to reporters, the 23-year-old said:

"It looks like I'll miss the next half of the Shield season. This season there's not much I can do about it. I just hope next season there is an opportunity there for me, fingers crossed. The dream as a kid has always been to get a baggy green. I definitely want to try and establish myself at first-class level."

A really, really nice shot from Josh Philippe 👌@SixersBBL now needing 22 from 18! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/6xppa0O8ow — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 13, 2021

Josh Philippe is primarily seen as a white-ball cricketer as the wicket-keeper-batsman is known for his explosive batting at the top of the order. However, Philippe seems eager to establish himself in Test cricket as well. In 19 first-class games, the youngster averages 28.22 with the bat. He missed a good chunk of the Sheffield Shield last year as he was playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Josh Philippe named BBL Player of the Tournament

Josh Philippe

Josh Philippe has once again played a significant role in helping Sydney Sixers reach the BBL final. The opening batsman has scored 499 runs in 15 innings this season at an average of 33.27, while his strike rate reads 150.30. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the competition.

Philippe has shown that his performances are not just a flash in the pan as he finished last season's BBL as the third-highest run-scorer. As a result, Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him, with RCB retaining the youngster for the upcoming season as well. However, it remains to be seen if he is able to establish himself in the longest format of the game.