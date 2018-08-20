Journey to Stardom: 10 Indian Cricket Stars Who Started Their Journey With The U-19 World Cup

Men In Blue

The U-19 National Cricket Team of India is not as famous as compared to the Senior Team. It's also true that the U-19 team fails to draw a huge number of spectators as well. The U-19 World Cup is such a tournament where youngsters get to prove themselves by giving their best performance. India have got so many jewels from the U-19 Team, who showcased their talent in the U-19 World Cup.

Here, in this slideshow, we will be focusing on 10 such cricketers, who were noticed by the Indian selectors in the U-19 World Cup first and then became an important pillar of the Indian National Team.

1. Virat Kohli (2008 ICC U-19 World Cup)

Virat Kohli

The 2008 ICC U-19 World Cup was held in Malaysia from February 17, 2008, to March 2, 2008. Young Virat Kohli led the India U-19 team to victory against South Africa U-19 Team in that edition of U-19 World Cup.

The contribution of Virat for Team India throughout the tournament drew the attention of Indian team selectors. Not only with the bat, Virat also guided Team India towards the victory like an effective leader. That victory in the 2008 U-19 World Cup brought Virat to the limelight and we got our current skipper, who is a strong pillar in the batting order.

2. Ravindra Jadeja (2008 ICC U-19 World Cup)

Ravindra Jadeja

From the 2008 ICC U-19 World Cup, another jewel was found out by the India Team selectors and he is none other than Ravindra Jadeja. In 2005, Jadeja made his first U-19 appearance for India.

In the 2008 ICC U-19 World Cup, Jadeja was the vice-captain of the team. He took 10 wickets in 6 games with an average of 13. He also played a crucial role in that edition of U-19 World Cup with the ball which helped India in achieving the victory, under the leadership of Kohli.

