JP Duminy announces retirement from all forms of the game

Abhishek Rajan FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

The veteran South African batsman JP Duminy has announced his retirement from all forms of the game. Duminy had already bid adieu to international cricket after the conclusion of South Africa's campaign in ICC World Cup 2019.

However, the left-hander had continued playing league cricket around the world and had featured in Global T20 Canada and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) last year. Duminy was also a part of the Paarl Rocks’ squad in the Mzansi Super League (MSL), but he eventually didn’t play. However, he was with the squad as a mentor right through the tournament.

Announcing his retirement earlier today, Duminy said that the lack of purpose is the main reason why he has called it a day. He reckons he still has enough in him to play franchise cricket for a bit more time and earn money, but he says he has realised that the franchise cricket is more about the young players trying to emerge on the international scene.

According to Duminy, he didn’t see any purpose and ambition for himself in franchise cricket and decided to put a full-stop over his playing career altogether. Duminy was quoted as saying by IOL,

“I am young enough to play and still earn money from the franchise game, but I am lacking a strong purpose with that. I played CPL and Canadian Premier League. I found at the CPL there is a hunger for young players to seek out older players.”

“I don’t know what’s next. I had to take a bold step of closing a door before I could open the next door.” The Cape Towner added.

Duminy played 46 Test matches and 196 ODIs for South Africa, scoring 2103 and 5,100 runs in the two formats respectively. He also had a pretty decent T20I career playing for the Proteas, as he scored 1900 runs in 81 T20I games at an average of 38.

Also Read: Five best Test match knocks by JP Duminy