JP Duminy released from the South African squad for the last two tests

What’s the story?

South African left handed batsman and right arm off-spinner, Jean-Paul Duminy has been released from the South African squad for the remainder of test series against England. England are slated to play South Africa in two more tests in this four-match test series at the Kensington Oval in London and Old Trafford in Manchester.

In case you didn't know…

JP Duminy has hit a lean patch of late. His poor form with the bat was evident in his paltry scores of 15 and 2 against England in the first test at the Lord’s. In the following game at Trent Bridge, Duminy was dropped from the playing XI. South Africa went on to win this test-match with a comprehensive margin of 340 runs.

The heart of the matter

Duminy’s poor form with the bat in test cricket is a bothering sign for South Africa. He was given quite a long rope for a considerable period of time but he couldn't use that vote of trust to his advantage. Duminy did hit a century at the beginning of the year in January against Sri Lanka in Jo’burg. But post that he has only managed 121 runs in 8 innings.

What’s next?

After an impressive show at Trent Bridge, South Africa wouldn't want to change too much with their playing XI. Duminy’s release from the squad may prove to be a blessing in disguise for him as it will allow him time to reflect on his game and attempt at staging a comeback.

Author’s take

When you are playing any sport at the highest level you have very little margin for error. Duminy was handed a very long rope by the South African team management. The scores of 15 and 2 at Lord’s brought an end to that rope. While this may seem harsh at the moment, JP has a lot of time to reflect on his game and come back stronger.