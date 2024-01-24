JSK vs PR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 2024 match – January 24, 2024

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) will lock horns with Paarl Royals (PR) in the 17th match of the SA20 2024 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday, January 24.

After three consecutive losses, Joburg Super Kings clinched their maiden victory of the campaign by beating Pretoria Capitals by six wickets. Lizaad Williams and Romario Shepherd bowled effectively, taking three wickets and limiting Capitals to 167/9.

However, the openers failed to provide a quick start but Sibonelo Makhanya (40), Moeen Ali (25*), and a match-winning 20-ball fifty from Donovan Ferreira helped them chase down the target in 18 overs.

On the other hand, Paarl Royals got back to winning ways post an eight-wicket win over MI Cape Town (MICT). WIth four wins in five games, they are currently atop the points table.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your JSK vs PR Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Lungi Ngidi (PR) - 8.5 credits

Lungi Ngidi of Paarl Royals (Credits: X/paarlroyals)

Lungi Ngidi has been the leading wicket-taker of SA20 2024. He has bagged 10 wickets in five games at an impressive strike rate of 11.40 and an economy rate of 7.78.

He picked up two wickets in the previous game and conceded 26 runs in 3.2 overs. Ngidi claimed 3/17 against Super Kings and would be eager to put in a similar display in the upcoming JSK vs PR Dream11 match.

#2 Jason Roy (PR) - 9.0 credits

Jason Roy in action (Credits: X/paarlroyals)

Jason Roy has got back his T20 form in the last two games, smashing 106 runs at an excellent strike rate in excess of 200.

He scored a fine 46-ball 69-run knock in the previous game against MI and will look to play another destructive knock in the upcoming JSK vs PR Dream11 match.

#1 Jos Buttler (PR) - 9.0 credits

Jos Buttler of Paarl Royals (Credits: X/paarlroyals)

After a fine 42-ball half-century in the previous game, Jos Buttler is third on the run-scoring charts with 223 runs. He has been in good form in the last four games, scoring two half-centuries, including one season-best 70* against Jobur Super Kings.

Given his recent form, he is one of the best choices for the captain/vice-captain choice for your JSK vs PR Dream11 team.

