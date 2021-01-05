"You just have to keep pushing through"- Joe Burns reveals how he coped with his loss of form

After playing a match-winning knock of 52 for the Brisbane Heat recently, Joe Burns has revealed he believed in his game, despite his lack of runs this season.

Burns played the first two Tests of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India but was dropped for the third Test, with the opener returning to the Big Bash League to play for the Brisbane Heat.

Joe Burns was the star of the show as he scored a 38-ball 52 to guide his team home against the Sydney Thunder.

The 31-year-old revealed he trusted his game and always felt a good knock was round the corner.

"To get to this level, you still maintain a deep belief in your skills and your game, your preparation and the work you've done, not only in the preceding weeks but over a long period of time. You just have to keep pushing through and trust that the runs will come. The wheel always turns in this game." Burns said to cricket.com.au.

Burns walked in at no.4 against the Thunder when the game was evenly poised, with the Heat needing 121 runs off 88 balls.

"I'm also very realistic that batting in the middle order of a T20 game is very different to opening against a red ball, but it is nice to feel the ball hit the middle of the bat, and I guess to look up at the scoreboard and be thinking about the match situation; when you're not making runs, you're probably chasing the board a little bit, so it's a nice feeling." Burns added.

Joe Burns reveals he worked hard to improve his game

The 31-year-old flopped in his first outing in the BBL this season, as he managed just one run in seven balls against the Sydney Sixers.

The Australian had opened in that game but was later pushed in the middle order for the Heat's next encounter.

And Joe Burns revealed he had a training session with Brisbane Heat coach Darren Lehmann after the game against the Sixers and "did plenty of work".

"I didn't put together a great T20 innings in my first game, so I got in early, had a hit with the coach, and did plenty of work with my mind really focused on doing well in this game." said Burns.

Brisbane Heat are currently sixth in the BBL points table, having won three of their first seven games. Joe Burns and his team will next take on the Melbourne Stars on Thursday.