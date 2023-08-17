"Just before the World Cup you decided to go with a ‘3D player'" - When Gautam Gambhir questioned MSK Prasad for picking Vijay Shankar

MSK Prasad, the former chief selector of the BCCI selection committee for the Indian men's cricket team, has been appointed as the new strategic consultant of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants. Prasad will prepare strategies for the team and help them perform better in the league.

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir has been a part of the Lucknow Super Giants backroom staff ever since the franchise joined the league. Gambhir worked as the mentor of LSG in IPL 2022 and 2023. Although there have been reports of him leaving LSG for Kolkata Knight Riders, there has been no official update regarding the same.

In case Gambhir stays at LSG, he will have to work with MSK Prasad, a man whose decisions he questioned during an episode of Star Sports Cricket Connected. The Prasad-led selection committee picked rising star Vijay Shankar over an experienced Ambati Rayudu for the 2019 World Cup.

Gambhir, Prasad, and former Indian cricketer Kris Srikkanth were guests on the show, where they discussed the chief selector's role. The LSG mentor questioned Prasad's decision of picking Vijay Shankar and said:

"Whether it was Vijay Shankar or whoever got picked in the 2019 World Cup, some of the decisions were absolutely shocking. Not picking Ambati Rayudu in the squad. They couldn’t find a No 4 batsman. They had to identify one position and they couldn’t do it."

He added:

"Look what happened to Rayudu – you made him bat at No 4 for two years and just before the World Cup you decided to go with a ‘3D player’. Is that a statement we should get from the chairman of selectors?"

Expand Tweet

Kris Srikkanth, who has worked as a chief selector in the past, also offered his views regarding Prasad's decision and said:

"I’m not trying to support Gautam or belittle you MSK, but I have to make one point. You could think that Vijay Shankar has a great domestic record but the international standard in completely different."

"Let me clarify" - When MSK Prasad explained why he picked Vijay Shankar over Ambati Rayudu in 2019 Cricket World Cup

MSK Prasad replied to Kris Srikkanth and Gautam Gambhir, saying that he and his committee picked Vijay Shankar ahead of Ambati Rayudu because the former could bowl as well. He pointed out that everyone in the Indian top order was a pure batter. Hence, the selectors thought they needed a top-order who could bowl a few overs as well.

Prasad stated:

"Let me clarify. Everyone in the top order was a pure batsman, none of them could bowl. Be it Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, or Virat Kohli. We thought that someone like Vijay Shankar, who bats at the top of the order, could be a helpful swing bowler in English conditions," MSK Prasad replied.

Prasad agreed with Srikkanth's statements but mentioned that the selectors cannot always focus on international experience as some in-form players of domestic cricket can also make a difference.

Expand Tweet

Gautam Gambhir mentioned in that discussion that the chief selector should be an experienced cricketer. Former Indian all-rounder Ajit Agarkar, who played 221 matches for India, recently became the chief selector. It will be interesting to see how India performs during his tenure.

As far as LSG is concerned, it looks like Gambhir and MSK Prasad will work together in their team management for IPL 2024.