Justin Langer hints at change in ODI captaincy

What's the story?

Australia ended up on the losing side of the tri-series final against Pakistan in Zimbabwe on July 8, however, they had a lot of positives to take from the series. One of these positives was captain Aaron Finch's performances throughout the series.

Justin Langer, who took over as coach recently, opened up about the possibility of making Finch the captain of the ODI side as well.

"After this tour, we’ll have a really, really close look at everything we’re doing at the moment including our leadership, which is such an incredibly high priority in Australian cricket,” Langer said.

“Finchy has definitely put his best foot forward in this series. So we’ll look at that. We’ll look at all our staff. We’ll look at everything to make sure we keep flying forward, as is the expectation of the Australian cricket team," he added.

In case you didn't know...

Australia scored 183 in the final against Pakistan, however it wasn't enough as Fakhar Zaman's 91 run knock sealed a comfortable victory for them. Finch had put on a 95 run partnership along with D'Arcy Short for the opening wicket where he scored 47 in just 27 deliveries.

He also scored the highest ever T20 international score earlier on in the series against Zimbabwe when he smashed 172.

The details

Langer also opened up about the impact Finch has had throughout the series and praised Short's innings as well.

“He’s been brilliant. Finchy and I spoke privately yesterday and I told him he’s done a great job at the top of the order. To have someone that dynamic is a great example to all our players. As we saw from Pakistan today, you’ve got to play fearless cricket. D’Arcy [Short] started taking steps towards that today like we’ve seen from him in Big Bash cricket. That’s how he needs to play his cricket,” he added.

What's next?

The Australian cricket team's next series will take place only in October when they travel to UAE to take on Pakistan.