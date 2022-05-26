"I was happy - besides the bulls*** politics" - Justin Langer hits out at Cricket Australia over his exit as head coach

Former Australia men's team head coach Justin Langer has opened up about his messy departure and hit out at Cricket Australia's politics. The 51-year-old revealed the conversation he had with interim chairman Richard Freudenstein, while stressing that he loved his coaching job.

Despite leading Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup and then to Ashes glory, Cricket Australia offered only a six-month extension to Langer. The West Australian refused the same and quit voluntarily, a month after Australia retained the Ashes urn at home.

Speaking at a Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA event in Perth, the 105-Test veteran remarked it was good to have the backing of Australia's former greats. He also said the last 12 months were the best time of his coaching tenure.

"Yeah it is, acting chairman, but with all due respect, those mates are also the all-time greats of Australian cricket. They are the fabric of Australian cricket. They are Australian cricket. They also work all around the world in cricket.

"So yeah, I'm glad my mates are looking after me. Imagine if you had have. Ironically, the last six months of my coaching career were the most enjoyable period of 12 years of coaching. Not only did we win everything, but I had energy, and I had focus, and I was happy - besides the bulls*** politics," he said, as quoted by Perth Now.

Former greats like Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, Mitchell Johnson, Steve Waugh and Matthew Hayden, amongst others, blasted Cricket Australia for unfairly treating the former opener.

He had taken over as the head coach after the sandpaper gate in March 2018 and was hailed for reviving Australian cricket from the mess.

"I've never spoken to English cricket" - Justin Langer

The former Australia men's head coach led them to their maiden T20 World Cup (Credits: Getty)

The 51-year old, who was linked to England's head coach role, denied showing any interest in the role.

"I've never spoken to English cricket. The thought of coaching England (shakes his head fervently) ... mate! I love WA. I love being home. I haven't been home for 31 years," he said.

Cricket Australia chose assistant coach Andrew McDonald as Langer's successor.

