Not Grilled Chicken, Eat Kadaknath: Kohli & Co get suggestion

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
219   //    03 Jan 2019, 20:43 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

What's the story?

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra, who are from Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, have written to the BCCI and Indian captain Virat Kohli asking them to include the " Kadaknath Chicken" in the diet followed by the players. They have suggested Virat and co. to prefer Kadaknath Chicken instead of the Grilled Chicken because it has a lower fat and cholesterol content.

The letter addressed to BCCI and Virat Kohli
The letter addressed to BCCI and Virat Kohli

The background

Kadaknath Research Centre has recently come out with a special kind of meat which has higher iron and protein content with lower amounts of cholesterol. It has also been approved by the National Research Centre on Meat, Hyderabad recently.

It is a well-known fact that Grilled Chicken has been included in the diet followed by the Indian players. It is high in fat and cholesterol and the research centre has proposed an alternative. Virat Kohli has also adapted to a vegan diet recently which was pointed out in the letter.

The details

In a letter addressed to the BCCI and Virat Kohli, Madhya Pradesh's agricultural center Krishi Vigyan Kendra has urged the players to fulfill their chicken requirements by consuming their chicken.

Kadaknath or Kali Masi (fowl having black flesh) is an Indian breed of chicken, which is found in western Madhya Pradesh. It is in high demand since the fat content is 0.73-1.03% compared to 12-25% in most other chicken breeds.

On July 30th, 2018, the Kadaknath Chicken got a Geographical Indication (GI) tag after the Indian government approved it. In fact, it is the only animal to get a GI tag in India. Henceforth, the poultry business has flourished despite a threat of extinction a few months ago.

The breed is mostly exported to the exotic hotels in Mumbai and Delhi and is very expensive. Hence, they have suggested the Indian team to include it in their diet to put on muscle without any fat.

What's next?

The Indian cricket team management have not given a response to the Kadaknath Research Centre yet. They are currently taking on Australia in the 4th and final Test, which is being held in Sydney.




