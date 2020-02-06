Kamran Akmal’s perfect reply to a fan who asked why people make fun of his English

Kamran Akmal has not played for Pakistan since April 2017

Veteran Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal, despite churning out fine performances in domestic cricket, has not been in Pakistan’s scheme of things since April 2017, when he played his last international match.

He was the second highest run-scorer in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy this year, yet failed to make a comeback in the series against Bangladesh.

Despite being one of the finest wicket-keepers to have played for Pakistan, Akmal has often been the butt of all jokes on the internet. His poor command over English has often been criticised as well.

Recently Akmal conducted question and answer session on Twitter when a fan asked him about his poor English and how he feels when people make fun of it.

Akmal’s reply to the question was spot-on. "Why people make fun of your English?" tweeted the fan, with the Pakistan cricketer replying.

"It’s ok English is not our mother language."

Besides performing well in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Akmal also did well in the Pakistan Super League last year, finishing as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament with 357 runs in 13 matches.

But he was not selected in the T20I series against Bangladesh in which Shoaib Malik was recalled. Pakistan selectors seem to have moved on from the veteran.