×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kane Williamson's injury is not serious, according to New Zealand coach Gary Stead

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
158   //    12 Mar 2019, 15:39 IST

Kane Williamson injured his shoulder in the second Test against Bangladesh
Kane Williamson injured his shoulder in the second Test against Bangladesh

What's the story?

After injuring his shoulder in the second Test against Bangladesh, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's participation is doubtful for the third Test. The injury was also expected to delay his departure for the 2019 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at first, but that may be only a remote possibility.

Williamson faced a severe injury to his shoulder while fielding during the first innings of the second Test at Wellington.

In case you didn't know...

After a below average India series, New Zealand made a strong comeback in their next assignment against Bangladesh. The Kiwis whitewashed the hosts 3-0 in the ODI series, while they have also clinched the Test series with one match to go.

Skipper Williamson has been an important part of the side, with not only his excellent leadership skills but also his valuable contributions with the bat.

The heart of the matter

The right-handed batsman injured himself in the second Test, and there were initial fears that this could be a huge blow to the Black Caps ahead of the all-import World Cup. But coach Gary Stead defused the alarm bells about Williamson's injury by saying,

"There's obviously irritation and a wee bit of bleeding, it's not a major injury."

"We're hopeful that he will recover quickly, and the thing for us is to make sure he doesn't aggravate it any more. He will come to Christchurch and we will make an assessment there on whether he plays," Stead added.

He also made a comment about Williamson's participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is set to start from March 23rd.

"If things progress as we hope, then still going to the IPL shouldn't be a problem to him," said Stead.

Advertisement

What's next?

New Zealand would be aiming to continue their dominance in the third Test at Christchurch, starting from Saturday. Even without Williamson, their team looks strong enough to meet any challenge posed by the visitors.

If Williamson misses a significant chunk of the IPL though, his team Sunrisers Hyderabad would suffer a great deal.

Topics you might be interested in:
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019 New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson
Cricket news: Kane Williamson taken to hospital after injury
RELATED STORY
Kane Williamson: A legend in the making
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019, 2nd Test: Match details & Venue stats
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Kiwis seal the series with a crushing innings win over Bangladesh 
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019: New Zealand post their highest ever Test total
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st ODI: Preview & Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019, 2nd ODI: Preview, Key Players & Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand 2019: Complete squads and list of players
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019, 2nd ODI: Preview & Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019, 1st ODI: Preview and predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
1st ODI | Wed, 13 Feb
BAN 232/10 (48.5 ov)
NZ 233/2 (44.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 8 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Fri, 15 Feb
BAN 226/10 (49.4 ov)
NZ 229/2 (36.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 8 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 19 Feb
NZ 330/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 242/10 (47.2 ov)
New Zealand won by 88 runs
NZ VS BAN live score
1st Test | Wed, 27 Feb
BAN 234/10 & 429/10
NZ 715/6
New Zealand won by an innings and 52 runs
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Thu, 07 Mar
BAN 211/10 & 209/10
NZ 432/6
New Zealand won by an innings and 12 runs
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Thu, 07 Mar
BAN 211/10 & 209/10
NZ 432/6
New Zealand won by an innings and 12 runs
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Thu, 07 Mar
BAN 211/10 & 209/10
NZ 432/6
New Zealand won by an innings and 12 runs
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Thu, 07 Mar
BAN 211/10 & 209/10
NZ 432/6
New Zealand won by an innings and 12 runs
BAN VS NZ live score
3rd Test | Fri, 15 Mar, 10:00 PM
New Zealand
Bangladesh
NZ VS BAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us