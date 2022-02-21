“Trying to remain calm can be helpful to people around you” - Kane Williamson on handling tough situations with composure 

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has stated that his attempt to remain calm and composed on the field has got a lot to do with helping his teammates feel relaxed under tense circumstances.

Williamson has been in charge during several tough situations for the team. Even when the Kiwis were robbed of ODI World Cup glory in 2019 due to a bizarre rule, the New Zealand captain won plaudits for his dignified reaction.

In an interaction with journalist Boria Majumdar on the chat show 'Backstage with Boria', the New Zealander shed light on his ability to maintain equanimity irrespective of the situation. He explained:

“It definitely doesn’t promise (success), but trying to remain calm can hopefully be a little bit helpful to the people around you.”

The 31-year-old added that every day and every situation is different, and it is all about dealing with what’s in front of oneself. He elaborated:

“No situation is the same. At the same time, you are trying to remind yourself what is important at this moment and how you behave to the people around you. It might have an impact. When things aren’t flowing as smoothly as you would like, you can’t change the past, but you can perhaps help with what’s happening next.”

Williamson added that while in sport one wins some, loses some, what is important is to perform to the best of one's ability in a given situation. He stated:

“How do we address the task that is in front of us to the best of our ability? You narrow that down and try and eliminate some of that exterior peripheral noise and continue to focus on how we want to operate as a group. Remind ourselves of the style and brand of cricket that we want to play. That might direct us a little bit in the right way.”

Under their current skipper, New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), defeating India in the final. They also finished runners-up in the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE.

Kane Williamson has returned to training after recovering from injury

Williamson recently returned to training after recovering from an elbow injury that has been troubling him for the last few months. The batter shared a post on Instagram and captioned it:

"Great to be back in the nets."

The Kiwi captain has been ruled out of the ongoing South Africa series due to the injury.

New Zealand hammered the Proteas by an innings and 276 runs in the first Test at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Edited by Samya Majumdar