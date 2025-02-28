Kanpur Premier League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Kanpur Premier League (KPL), one of the largest city-based leagues in Kanpur, is set to take place from March 2 to March 11, 2025. The tournament is mentored by BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla, with Indian star cricketer Kuldeep Yadav serving as its brand ambassador.

The tournament is organized by the Kanpur Sports Management Foundation under the Kanpur Cricket Association. The T20 competition will feature six franchise-owned teams: Mayur Miracles Kalyanpur, Cantt JK Spartans, RLL Ganga Bithoor Legends, Kanpur Prime Indians, Sisamau Super Kings, and TSH Blasters Arya Nagar.

The KPL 2025 auction saw intense bidding, with top picks, including Kritigya Singh (₹2.1 lakh), Faiz Ahmad (₹1.5 lakh), Rishab Rajpoot and Mohammad Sharim (₹1.4 lakh each), and Arpit Shukla (₹1.37 lakh).

The highly anticipated T20 tournament will provide a platform for young and local cricketers to showcase their skills and boost their chances of earning a spot in the Indian Premier League.

On that note, let's look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Kanpur Premier League 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, March 2

Match 1 - RLL Ganga Bithoor vs Sisamau Super King - 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 3

Match 2 - RLL Ganga Bithoor vs Mayur Miracles Kalyanpur - 2:30 PM

Match 3 - TSH Blaster Arya Nagar vs JK Cantt Spartans - 7:00 PM

Monday, March 4

Match 4 - Prime Indians Govind Nagar vs JK Cantt Spartans - 2:30 PM

Match 5 - Mayur Miracles Kalyanpur vs Sisamau Super King - 7:00 PM

Tuesday, March 5

Match 6 - RLL Ganga Bithoor vs TSH Blaster Arya Nagar - 2:30 PM

Match 7 - Prime Indians Govind Nagar vs Mayur Miracles Kalyanpur - 7:00 PM

Wednesday, March 6

Match 8 - RLL Ganga Bithoor vs JK Cantt Spartans - 2:30 PM

Match 9 - TSH Blaster Arya Nagar vs Sisamau Super King - 7:00 PM

Thursday, March 7

Match 10 - Mayur Miracles Kalyanpur vs TSH Blaster Arya Nagar - 2:30 PM

Match 11 - Prime Indians Govind Nagar vs RLL Ganga Bithoor - 7:00 PM

Friday, March 8

Match 12 - Prime Indians Govind Nagar vs Sisamau Super King - 2:30 PM

Match 13 - JK Cantt Spartans vs Mayur Miracles Kalyanpur - 7:00 PM

Saturday, March 9

Match 14 - Sisamau Super King vs JK Cantt Spartans - 2:30 PM

Match 15 - Prime Indians Govind Nagar vs TSH Blaster Arya Nagar - 7:00 PM

Sunday, March 10 (Semifinals)

Semi-Final 1 - 2:30 PM

Semi-Final 2 - 7:00 PM

Monday, March 11 (Finals)

Closing Ceremony - 5:00 PM

Grand Finale - 7:00 PM

Kanpur Premier League 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live telecast will be available on DD Sports, while the live streaming can be watched on the ABP Live YouTube channel. Fans can tune in to catch all the action on their preferred platform.

Kanpur Premier League 2025: Full Squads

Mayur Miracles Kalyanpur

Amit Pachera, Rahul Yadav, Mohd Saif, Aditya Gupta, Yuvraj Yadav, Sahil Saleem, Raunak Singh, Divyanshu Yadav, Vinayak Singh, Mohammad Sharim, Adesh Kumar, Priyanshu Pandey, Shauryadeep, Dhananjay Yadav, Trishal Trivedi, Samanvay Dixit, Sumit Singh Rathore, Mahi Katiyar, and Divyanshu Pandey.

Cantt JK Spartans

Almas Shaukat, Aman Chauhan, Aditya, Nikhil Yadav, Satyendra S. Yadav, Manik Beri, Ashish Chaturvedi, Mohd. Sufian, Shoeb Ali, Nishant Gaud, Shashwat Kumar, Rishabh Rajpoot, Ravi Singh, Brijendra Singh, Ishan Mishra, Abhishek Tomar, Bhavya Tewari, Prabal Kesharwani, Vikas Yadav, and Shashank Awasthi.

RLL Ganga Bithoor Legends

Sagar Sharma, Prashant Chaudhari, Virat Jaiswal, Abhishek Shakya, Utkarsh Yadav, Aman Yadav, Saurabh Singh, Prashant Awasthi, Akash Trivedi, Rahul Singh, Jibran Hasan, Raj Soni, Aman Singh Bhadauria, Pranav Vohra, Shivam Dixit, Ayushman, Dhruv Tomar, Swar Tandon, Anu Pal, and Anmol Pandey.

Kanpur Prime Indians

Rishabh Mishra, Kritagya Singh, Ravindara Singh, Akash Gaur, Meesham Abbas, Vishal Panday, Faiz Ahmad, Aryan Umrao, Harshvardhan, Mohd. Basit, Aditya Dixit, Satyam Dixit, Sahim Hasan, Arpit Shukla, Nilesh Kaul, Sahul Verma, Yash Kanodia, and Arman Tiwari.

Sisamau Super Kings

Adarsh Singh, Abhishek Pandey, Satyam Pandey, Kishan Kumar Singh, Mayank Singh, Mohd Ali, Akash Singh, Ankur Panwar, Sudhanshu Chaurasia, Raja Nigam, Pankul Kumar, Kamil Khan, Pankaj Kumar, Sarthak Lohia, Yuvraj Panday, Abhinav Sharma, Dhruv Pratap, Saubhagya Mishra, and Devashish Srivastava.

TSH Blasters Arya Nagar

Ansh Tiwari, Naman Tiwari, Aditya Singh, Saurav Diwakar, Shivam Sharma, Devansh Chaturvedi, Mohd. Arif Nizam, Satnam Singh, Mukul Yadav, Abhishek Yadav, Karan Yadav, Shivam Shukla, Chaitanya Gahlot, Upendra Yadav, Vidit Joshi, Shashwat Bhandoh, Zeban Ansari, Vikash Singh, and Aqif.

