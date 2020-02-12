×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin call out India U-19 players after fight with Bangladesh team 

Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 12 Feb 2020, 13:13 IST

Kapil Dev has urged BCCI to take action against the players
Kapil Dev has urged BCCI to take action against the players


What's the story?

Former Indian captains, Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin have asked BCCI to take strict action against the Indian U-19 players who were involved in a spat with the Bangladeshi players after the U-19 World Cup 2020 final.

The background

Bangladesh U-19s won their first ever World Cup with a close 3-wicket win over India U-19s in the grand finale. Akbar Ali and Mohammad Parvez Hossain played match-winning knocks for the Bangladeshi side as they ensured that Ravi Bishnoi's four-wicket haul goes in vain. After the match ended, the players of both the sides engaged in a brawl as none of the teams showed the spirit of cricket.

ICC took note of this incident and charged Md. Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi for breaching Article 2.21 of ICC's code of conduct.

The heart of the matter

Ravi Bishnoi was charged by ICC
Ravi Bishnoi was charged by ICC



Bishan Singh Bedi was the first to slam the behaviour of the youngsters and now, Kapil Dev and Mohammad Azharuddin have spoken their heart out over this incident. Talking to The Hindu on Tuesday (11th February), the former Indian skipper, Azharuddin said:




"I would take action against the errant Under 19 players but I also want to know what role has the support staff played in educating these youngsters. Act now before it is too late. The players have to be disciplined."

Kapil Dev later echoed his statements and commented:




"I would like to see the Board take some strict action against the players to set an example. Cricket is not about abusing the opponent. I am sure there is enough reason for these youngsters to be dealt with firmly by BCCI."

The 1983 World Cup winning captain felt that there is nothing wrong in being aggressive but there needs to be a limit. He added:

Advertisement



"I welcome aggression. Nothing wrong in it. But it has to be controlled aggression. You can’t cross the line of decency in the name of being competitive. I would say it was unacceptable that youngsters put up such an obnoxious display on the cricket field."

What's next?

BCCI is yet to take any action against the youngsters but the cricket universe can expect the board to punish the players who crossed the line.

Do watch: Ugly fight between Indian and Bangladeshi players post U-19 World Cup Final


Published 12 Feb 2020, 13:13 IST
U19 World Cup 2020 India Under 19 Cricket Mohammad Azharuddin Kapil Dev
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Match 1 | Fri, 17 Jan
SOU 129/10 (29.1 ov)
AFU 130/3 (25.0 ov)
Afghanistan Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SOU VS AFU live score
Match 5 | Sat, 18 Jan
AUU 179/10 (35.4 ov)
WIU 180/7 (46.0 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 3 wickets
AUU VS WIU live score
Match 4 | Sat, 18 Jan
CNU 231/8 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 232/2 (38.4 ov)
United Arab Emirates Under 19s won by 8 wickets
CNU VS UAEU live score
Match 3 | Sat, 18 Jan
NZU 195/2 (28.5 ov)
JP-U19
No Result
NZU VS JP-U19 live score
Match 2 | Sat, 18 Jan
ZIU 137/6 (28.1 ov)
BAU 132/1 (11.2 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 9 wickets (DLS Method)
ZIU VS BAU live score
Match 7 | Sun, 19 Jan
INU 297/4 (50.0 ov)
SLU 207/10 (45.2 ov)
India Under 19s won by 90 runs
INU VS SLU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 19 Jan
SCO-U19 75/10 (23.5 ov)
PAU 77/3 (11.4 ov)
Pakistan Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SCO-U19 VS PAU live score
Match 9 | Mon, 20 Jan
NGAU 61/10 (30.3 ov)
AUU 62/0 (7.4 ov)
Australia Under 19s won by 10 wickets
NGAU VS AUU live score
Match 8 | Mon, 20 Jan
WIU 267/7 (50.0 ov)
ENU 184/9 (43.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 71 runs (DLS Method)
WIU VS ENU live score
Match 11 | Tue, 21 Jan
JP-U19 41/10 (22.5 ov)
INU 42/0 (4.5 ov)
India Under 19s won by 10 wickets
JP-U19 VS INU live score
Match 10 | Tue, 21 Jan
SCO-U19 89/10 (30.3 ov)
BAU 93/3 (16.4 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SCO-U19 VS BAU live score
Match 14 | Wed, 22 Jan
PAU 294/9 (50.0 ov)
ZIU 256/10 (46.3 ov)
Pakistan Under 19s won by 38 runs
PAU VS ZIU live score
Match 13 | Wed, 22 Jan
AFU 265/6 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 105/10 (32.4 ov)
Afghanistan Under 19s won by 160 runs
AFU VS UAEU live score
Match 12 | Wed, 22 Jan
SOU 349/8 (50.0 ov)
CNU 199/10 (41.1 ov)
South Africa Under 19s won by 150 runs
SOU VS CNU live score
Match 15 | Wed, 22 Jan
SLU 242/9 (50.0 ov)
NZU 243/7 (49.5 ov)
New Zealand Under 19s won by 3 wickets
SLU VS NZU live score
Match 17 | Thu, 23 Jan
WIU 303/8 (50.0 ov)
NGAU 57/10 (21.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 246 runs
WIU VS NGAU live score
Match 16 | Thu, 23 Jan
ENU 252/7 (50.0 ov)
AUU 253/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia Under 19s won by 2 wickets
ENU VS AUU live score
Match 20 | Fri, 24 Jan
INU 115/0 (23.0 ov)
NZU 147/10 (21.0 ov)
India Under 19s won by 44 runs (DLS Method)
INU VS NZU live score
Match 19 | Fri, 24 Jan
AFU
CNU
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
AFU VS CNU live score
Match 18 | Fri, 24 Jan
BAU 106/9 (25.0 ov)
PAU
No Result
BAU VS PAU live score
Match 24 | Sat, 25 Jan
NGAU 58/10 (27.5 ov)
ENU 64/2 (11.0 ov)
England Under 19s won by 8 wickets
NGAU VS ENU live score
Match 23 | Sat, 25 Jan
SOU 299/8 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 112/3 (23.5 ov)
South Africa Under 19s won by 23 runs (DLS Method)
SOU VS UAEU live score
Match 22 | Sat, 25 Jan
SCO-U19 140/10 (37.2 ov)
ZIU 146/2 (17.1 ov)
Zimbabwe Under 19s won by 8 wickets
SCO-U19 VS ZIU live score
Match 21 | Sat, 25 Jan
JP-U19 43/10 (18.3 ov)
SLU 47/1 (8.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 9 wickets
JP-U19 VS SLU live score
Plate Quarter Final 2 | Mon, 27 Jan
JP-U19 93/10 (38.4 ov)
ENU 94/1 (11.3 ov)
England Under 19s won by 9 wickets
JP-U19 VS ENU live score
Plate Quarter Final 1 | Mon, 27 Jan
SLU 306/7 (50.0 ov)
NGAU 73/10 (17.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 233 runs
SLU VS NGAU live score
Plate Quarter Final 3 | Tue, 28 Jan
ZIU 271/7 (50.0 ov)
CNU 176/10 (47.3 ov)
Zimbabwe Under 19s won by 95 runs
ZIU VS CNU live score
Plate Quarter Final 4 | Tue, 28 Jan
UAEU 249/10 (49.0 ov)
SCO-U19 250/3 (44.2 ov)
Scotland Under 19s won by 7 wickets
UAEU VS SCO-U19 live score
Super League Quarter Final 1 | Tue, 28 Jan
INU 233/9 (50.0 ov)
AUU 159/10 (43.3 ov)
India Under 19s won by 74 runs
INU VS AUU live score
Super League Quarter Final 2 | Wed, 29 Jan
WIU 238/10 (47.5 ov)
NZU 239/8 (49.4 ov)
New Zealand Under 19s won by 2 wickets
WIU VS NZU live score
Super League Quarter Final 3 | Thu, 30 Jan
BAU 261/5 (50.0 ov)
SOU 157/10 (42.3 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 104 runs
BAU VS SOU live score
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan
NGAU 145/10 (46.4 ov)
UAEU 146/3 (29.2 ov)
United Arab Emirates Under 19s won by 7 wickets
NGAU VS UAEU live score
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Thu, 30 Jan
CNU 300/7 (50.0 ov)
JP-U19 118/10 (29.4 ov)
Canada Under 19s won by 182 runs
CNU VS JP-U19 live score
Plate Semi Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan
SLU 277/6 (50.0 ov)
SCO-U19 149/8 (40.0 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 97 runs (DLS Method)
SLU VS SCO-U19 live score
Plate Semi Final 2 | Fri, 31 Jan
ENU 286/9 (50.0 ov)
ZIU 211/10 (40.5 ov)
England Under 19s won by 75 runs
ENU VS ZIU live score
Super League Quarter Final 4 | Fri, 31 Jan
AFU 189/10 (49.1 ov)
PAU 190/4 (41.1 ov)
Pakistan Under 19s won by 6 wickets
AFU VS PAU live score
15th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb
JP-U19 115/10 (42.0 ov)
NGAU 116/2 (22.4 ov)
Nigeria Under 19s won by 8 wickets
JP-U19 VS NGAU live score
13th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb
UAEU 174/10 (44.1 ov)
CNU 180/6 (42.2 ov)
Canada Under 19s won by 4 wickets
UAEU VS CNU live score
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Sat, 01 Feb
SOU 143/10 (38.2 ov)
WIU 147/6 (41.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 4 wickets
SOU VS WIU live score
11th Place Play-Off | Sun, 02 Feb
ZIU 354/8 (50.0 ov)
SCO-U19 182/10 (33.4 ov)
Zimbabwe Under 19s won by 172
ZIU VS SCO-U19 live score
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Sun, 02 Feb
AFU 191/7 (50.0 ov)
AUU 195/6 (49.5 ov)
Australia Under 19s won by 4 wickets
AFU VS AUU live score
Plate Final | Mon, 03 Feb
ENU 279/7 (50.0 ov)
SLU 127/10 (31.0 ov)
England Under 19s won by 152 runs
ENU VS SLU live score
Super League Semi Final 1 | Tue, 04 Feb
PAU 172/10 (43.1 ov)
INU 176/0 (35.2 ov)
India Under 19s won by 10 wickets
PAU VS INU live score
7th Place Play-Off | Wed, 05 Feb
SOU 154/10 (39.3 ov)
AFU 158/5 (40.2 ov)
Afghanistan Under 19s won by 5 wickets
SOU VS AFU live score
Super League Semi Final 2 | Thu, 06 Feb
NZU 211/8 (50.0 ov)
BAU 215/4 (44.1 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 6 wickets
NZU VS BAU live score
5th Place Play-Off | Fri, 07 Feb
AUU 319/8 (50.0 ov)
WIU 62/1 (12.3 ov)
No Result
AUU VS WIU live score
3rd Place Play-Off | Sat, 08 Feb
PAU
NZU
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAU VS NZU live score
Super League Final | Sun, 09 Feb
INU 177/10 (47.2 ov)
BAU 170/7 (42.1 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 3 wickets (DLS Method)
INU VS BAU live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us