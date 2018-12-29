Kapil Dev names the greatest Indian cricketer, and it's not Tendulkar or Kohli

Kapil Dev, Former Indian Captain

Until the 1970’s, Indian cricket lacked a genuine fast bowler. They would play on the fastest of wickets with three or more spinners in the squad. Then came a young man from Haryana and changed India’s fortunes. That man was Kapil Dev.

He was fast, accurate and could swing the ball both ways. He was also one of the most attacking batsmen of that time. In the coming years, Kapil Dev ripped through many batting lineups and was considered as one of the greatest all-rounders of the game along with the big three comprising Ian Botham, Richard Hadlee, and Imran Khan.

According to him the best player to have ever represented India is former Indian captain MS Dhoni. He believed that Dhoni always put the country and his team ahead of himself and that is what made him great. Along with that, he is the only captain in the world to have won all ICC tournaments. We too are huge fans of Dhoni and we hope after he reads this, it motivates him even more and he finds that old form back.

After Kapil Dev retired, he also had a stint as the Indian Cricket Team coach for a while. But after the match-fixing saga in the late 1990s, he resigned and has since been a cricket commentator. One thing is for sure though when Kapil talks, his millions of fans from all around the country listen.

Recently he was asked who he thought was the greatest Indian player ever to have played for the country. As fans, we were expecting him to name the great Sunil Gavaskar, who was the greatest batsman of his era, or the little master Sachin Tendulkar or even the current Indian skipper, Virat Kohli. But Kapil didn’t name any of them. India has won three ICC different tournaments under Dhoni's leadership.

