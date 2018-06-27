Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Kapil Dev opens up about the controversial yo-yo test

Kapil gave his opinion on whether or not former Indian greats would have cleared the yo-yo test as well.

Sankalp Srivastava
FEATURED WRITER
News 27 Jun 2018, 12:22 IST
76

Media Interviews - 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards - Monaco

World Cup-winning captain and former Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev has had his say about the controversial yo-yo test and whether or not it should be considered as the sole criteria for selection.

The test has become one of the most important parameters for selection in the Indian cricket team, sometimes the most important parameter as well, as suggested by the exclusion of in-form Ambati Rayudu from India's tour of England after the CSK batsman failed the test. Suresh Raina replaced him in the ODI side.

"If a player is match fit, he should be playing and there should not be any other criteria," the Indian cricketing legend said.

The former Indian captain went on to add that it is perhaps easier for a bowler to clear the test than for a batsman and thus it shouldn't be the ultimate test of judging a player's capabilities and whether or not he can perform to his fullest on a cricket field.

"Even football legend Diego Maradona wasn't the fastest runner but whenever he had the ball, he was the fastest. Similarly, every cricketer has a different way of responding to fitness drill.

"A bowler can perhaps clear the Yo-Yo test easily than a batsman. But this isn't the ultimate test to judge a player. It comes down to your performances on the field and cricketers should be judged only on the basis of their on-field performances," Kapil said.

When quizzed whether former Indian players would have cleared the yo-yo test, Kapil said: "Sunil Gavaskar may not have enjoyed running more than 15 minutes as a part of his fitness drill but he could bat for three days. Even the likes of Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly may or may not have cleared this version of the Yo-Yo test but they turned out to be some of the best players India has produced."

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Kapil Dev
