Kapil Dev picked in the Indian Golf team for Asia Pacific Senior 2018

Kapil Dev, the golfer in action

Former India captain Kapil Dev is set to make the country proud yet again, this time, not as a cricketer but as a golfer as he has been named in the Indian team along with Rishi Narain and Amit Luthra at the Asia Pacific Senior 2018 to be held at the Tom Watson Golf club in Miyazaki, Japan from October 17 to 19.

Asia Pacific Senior 2018 is a tournament which is held for golfers who are above 55 and Kapil, who changed the fortunes of Cricket in India by leading the Indian side win the 1983 cricket World Cup, was excited at making a mark in Golf as well.

"I am happy. Actually, I feel proud because I am going to represent India. It is a great feeling. Not quite different from the time I was picked to tour Pakistan (in 1978) as part of the Indian cricket team. At golf, you are challenging yourself. You are constantly trying to push your limits, looking to improve after every round," said Kapil in an exclusive interview to Sportsstar.

"Cricket was different. You had to depend on your teammates. You may bowl a decent ball but someone may drop the catch. Or you may run out because of your partner’s fault. You are depending on someone in cricket. But you are on your own in golf. I know I am a natural athlete and the hand-eye coordination helped me become a good golfer. I had the cricket muscle which was good for golf too. I have played some good rounds at various points in my golfing journey but this was special. Playing good rounds for three consecutive days. It proved that my golf was not a fluke," he added.

After his retirement from cricket, Kapil started loving Golf and he has been a regular at the Delhi Golf Club where he has managed to do a Hole in One on three occasions. It will be interesting to see whether Kapil manages to replicate his cricketing success in Golf as well.