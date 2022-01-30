KAR vs LAH prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars are set to cross swords in the sixth match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday, January 30. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the contest.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, didn't make the greatest of starts to their campaign. On Saturday, January 29, Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans defeated them by five wickets.

After being put to bat first, the Qalandars scored 206-5. Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique put on 89 runs for the opening wicket off 51 deliveries to lay the platform for a big score. Zaman went on to score 76 off 35 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and two sixes before getting out to Ihsanullah.

After that, Kamran Ghulam turned up with a handy 31-ball 43. In the end, Rashid Khan's four-ball 17 and David Wiese's five-ball 13 took the Qalandars past the 200-run mark. Ben Dunk failed to get going, though.

In response, the Sultans attacked the Qalandars bowlers from the outset, and chased down their target in 19.4 overs. Captain Afridi picked up two wickets, but his valiant effort went in vain. Rashid Khan also got a wicket, and bowled at an excellent economy rate of seven.

The Kings, led by Babar Azam, meanwhile, are tottering at the bottom of the points table. Having lost both their games thus far, the Kings have found the going tough. On Saturday, January 29, the Quetta Gladiators, captained by Sarfaraz Ahmed, beat them convincingly by eight wickets.

The Kings faltered big time after being put in to bat first, as they were shot out for a paltry 113 in 17.3 overs. Five of their top seven batters failed to get into double digits. Azam looked good for his 29-ball 32 before he was dismissed by Mohammad Hasnain.

Aamer Yamin and Imad Wasim's 20 and 26 respectively took the Kings past the 100-run mark. The Gladiators chased down the target in 15.5 overs, thanks to Ahsan Ali's unbeaten 43-ball 57.

Will the Qalandars (LAH) beat the Kings (KAR)?

Karachi Kings fast bowler in action. Courtesy: PSL Twitter

The Qalandars did lose their first match, but their batters gave an account of the damage they could inflict on the opposition.

Their bowlers need to up their game a wee bit after the Sultans batters hammered them. However, the Qalandars will have the upper hand against the Kings, going into their next game.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars to win the game

